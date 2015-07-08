Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 8 de julio de 2015 -- 11:43

Gran movilización popular para recibir a Francisco

Una multitud se congrega desde la mañana en la plaza Murillo, esperando al Papa. (A.Paco)

Una multitud se congrega desde la mañana en la plaza Murillo, esperando al Papa. (A.Paco)

“Bienvenido Francisco”, cantan y gritan incontables grupos de personas de toda edad que se movilizan este miércoles en El Alto y La Paz para recibir al Papa, con gran cariño y esperanza.

La masiva movilización ciudadana, en calles, plazas y la autopista de El Alto y La Paz fue configurando desde la madrugada un gran recibimiento al Papa Francisco, cuyo arribo está programado para las 16:15 horas.

Formando largas filas, en demostración de paciencia y disciplina, millares de personas pasaban los controles policiales para ingresar al campus papal establecido en el aeropuerto de El Alto, y a la Plaza Murillo, donde concluirá el periplo de cuatro horas de Francisco en las dos ciudades, antes de volar esta misma noche a Santa Cruz.

El frío invernal, aunque suavizado por un sol radiante, no hizo mella en el entusiasmo de la gente, que se dio modos para movilizarse en la jornada de feriado regional, ilusionada con ver de cerca al Sumo Pontífice, quien llegará procedente de Ecuador, donde inició su actual gira que lo llevará también a Paraguay.

En el centro de La Paz, varios grupos de católicos, destacando comunidades juveniles, pasaron la noche en vigilia y luego se movilizaron hacia la autopista y la región de Achachicala. En este lugar, se concentraba gran cantidad de gente en espera de que el Papa cumpla el anuncio de detenerse unos minutos para rendir homenaje al mártir jesuita Luis Espinal.

Francisco será recibido en El Alto por el presiente Evo Morales y, luego de saludar al mandatario y a la población congregada en el campus papal, descenderá hacia el centro de La Paz en el papamóvil descubierto, pasando por la autopista, la avenida Montes, el Obelisco y el Arzobispado, para culminar en la plaza Murillo aproximadamente a las 8:00 horas.

Llegando a la plaza, el Papa realizará primero una visita oficial a Morales en el Palacio de Gobierno y se reunirá luego con la sociedad civil de La Paz, en la Catedral Metropolitana.

Está previsto que aproximadamente a las 20:00 horas parta de la Plaza Murillo rumbo al aeropuerto alteño.

