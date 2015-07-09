El Papa convierte a un Burger King en su sacristía

Los organizadores de la visita papal a Bolivia utilizaron un local de la popular cadena de comida rápida Burger King, adyacente a la Plaza del Cristo Redentor en Santa Cruz, como sacristía para que el Papa Francisco y los 60 obispos que participaron en la única Misa campal del Pontífice en este país.
Los organizadores pidieron a la empresa utilizar uno de los locales cercanos al altar erigido en la Plaza. Se estima que un millón de personas asistió a la ceremonia.
“Para nosotros es un orgullo poder ceder nuestras instalaciones. En las próximas semanas vamos a colocar una placa conmemorativa dentro del local. Este es un hecho histórico”, dijo a los medios de comunicación, Alfredo Troche, el gerente general de Bolivian Foods, empresa que posee la franquicia de la cadena de comida rápida.
El martes un grupo de empleados cubrió con lonas blancas la lista de precios y las promociones de las hamburguesas para adecuarlo a la sobriedad que requería la ceremonia. Además se acondicionaron cortinas en todas las ventanas del restaurante.
(ACI)
Very nice post. I absolutely love this website. Continue the good work!
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to
check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the information you provide here and can’t wait
to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological world everything
is accessible on web?
If you wish for to get a good deal from this post then you have to apply these techniques to your won blog.
magnificent points altogether, you just received a brand new reader.
What may you recommend about your submit that you simply made
a few days ago? Any positive?
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has
a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself
or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up
all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any ways to
help prevent content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
Really no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to
other visitors that they will help, so here it occurs.
I blog often and I truly thank you for your
information. This article has really peaked my interest.
I will take a note of your blog and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I subscribed to your Feed as well.
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be
okay. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Many thanks!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I
have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the
opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog
has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the
internet without my authorization. Do you know any techniques to
help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing issues with your website.
It appears as though some of the written text on your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me
know if this is happening to them as well? This may
be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Appreciate it
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without
my permission. Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being ripped off?
I’d truly appreciate it.
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re using?
I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest
site and I’d like to find something more safeguarded.
Do you have any suggestions?
Hi there to every body, it’s my first visit of this webpage; this web site includes amazing and in fact good stuff in support of readers.