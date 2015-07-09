Fecha de publicación: Jueves 9 de julio de 2015 -- 15:29

El Papa convierte a un Burger King en su sacristía

FranciscoBurgerKing_WhatsappLeilaMendoza_090715Los organizadores de la visita papal a Bolivia utilizaron un local de la popular cadena de comida rápida Burger King, adyacente a la Plaza del Cristo Redentor en Santa Cruz, como sacristía para que el Papa Francisco y los 60 obispos que participaron en la única Misa campal del Pontífice en este país.

Los organizadores pidieron a la empresa utilizar uno de los locales cercanos al altar erigido en la Plaza. Se estima que un millón de personas asistió a la ceremonia.

“Para nosotros es un orgullo poder ceder nuestras instalaciones. En las próximas semanas vamos a colocar una placa conmemorativa dentro del local. Este es un hecho histórico”, dijo a los medios de comunicación, Alfredo Troche, el gerente general de Bolivian Foods, empresa que posee la franquicia de la cadena de comida rápida.

El martes un grupo de empleados cubrió con lonas blancas la lista de precios y las promociones de las hamburguesas para adecuarlo a la sobriedad que requería la ceremonia. Además se acondicionaron cortinas en todas las ventanas del restaurante.

(ACI)

16 comments on “El Papa convierte a un Burger King en su sacristía

  2. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to
    check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
    I love the information you provide here and can’t wait
    to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!

    Responder

  6. With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has
    a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself
    or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up
    all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any ways to
    help prevent content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  8. I blog often and I truly thank you for your
    information. This article has really peaked my interest.
    I will take a note of your blog and keep checking for new details about once per week.

    I subscribed to your Feed as well.

    Responder

  12. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog
    has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the
    internet without my authorization. Do you know any techniques to
    help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  13. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing issues with your website.

    It appears as though some of the written text on your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me
    know if this is happening to them as well? This may
    be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Appreciate it

    Responder

  14. With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without
    my permission. Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being ripped off?
    I’d truly appreciate it.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>