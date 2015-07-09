Francisco:Me conmuevo cuando veo a mujeres cargando sobre sí la vida como María

En la homilía de la misa que presidió esta mañana en el Cristo Redentor de Santa Cruz , el Papa Francisco resaltó el ejemplo de las mujeres que, como la Virgen María, cargan sobre sí la vida y el futuro de la gente.

El Santo Padre dijo que se conmueve “cuando veo a muchas madres cargando a sus hijos en las espaldas. Como lo hacen aquí tantas de ustedes. Llevando sobre sí la vida, y el futuro de su gente. Llevando sus motivos de alegría, sus esperanzas. Llevando la bendición de la tierra en los frutos. Llevando el trabajo realizado por sus manos. Manos que han labrado el presente y tejerán las ilusiones del mañana”.

“Pero también cargando sobre sus hombros, desilusiones, tristezas y amarguras, la injusticia que parece no detenerse y las cicatrices de una justicia no realizada. Cargando sobre sí, el gozo y el dolor de una tierra”.

“Ustedes –continuó el Papa– llevan sobre sí la memoria de su pueblo. Porque los pueblos tienen memoria, una memoria que pasa de generación en generación, los pueblos tienen una memoria en camino”.

El Santo Padre dijo en su homilía que la Virgen María “al igual que muchas de ustedes llevó sobre sí la memoria de su pueblo, la vida de su Hijo, y experimentó en sí misma la grandeza de Dios, proclamando con júbilo que Él ‘colma de bienes a los hambrientos’, que ella sea hoy nuestro ejemplo para confiar en la bondad del Señor que hace obras grandes con poca cosa, con la humildad de sus siervos”.

En la Eucaristía, realizada en un ambiente de fiesta, participaron alrededor de un millón de personas y se colocaron cuatro pantallas gigantes para poder seguir el evento. Varias de las peticiones se dijeron en guaraní, quechua y aymara.

Concelebraron unos 60 obispos y 640 sacerdotes. En la Misa participó un coro de 1100 integrantes que interpretaron diversos cantos en latín, quechua y castellano.

El Papa alentó luego a vivir siempre la alegría y la esperanza, incluso cuando pareciera que hay motivos para perderlas, y para eso propuso el ejemplo de Jesús: “una actitud en tres palabras, toma un poco de pan y unos peces, los bendice, los parte y entrega para que los discípulos lo compartan con los demás. Y este es el camino del milagro”.

Sobre la primera palabra, “toma”, el Papa dijo que Cristo conoce el sentir de los suyos, de las personas: “la riqueza más plena de una sociedad se mide en la vida de su gente, se mide en sus ancianos que logran transmitir su sabiduría y la memoria de su pueblo a los más pequeños. Jesús nunca se saltea la dignidad de nadie, por más apariencia de no tener nada para aportar y compartir. Toma todo, como viene”.

“Bendice. Jesús toma sobre sí, y bendice al Padre que está en los cielos. Sabe que estos dones son un regalo de Dios. Por eso, no los trata como ‘cualquier cosa’ ya que toda vida, toda esa vida, es fruto del amor misericordioso. Él lo reconoce. Va más allá de la simple apariencia, y en este gesto de bendecir, de alabar, pide a su Padre el don del Espíritu Santo”.

Bendecir, dijo el Papa, “tiene esa doble mirada, por un lado agradecer y por el otro poder transformar. Es reconocer que la vida, siempre es un don, un regalo que puesto en las manos de Dios, adquiere una fuerza de multiplicación. Nuestro Padre no nos quita nada, todo lo multiplica”.

“Entrega. En Jesús, no existe un tomar que no sea una bendición, y no existe una bendición que no sea una entrega. La bendición siempre es misión, tiene un destino, compartir de lo que se ha recibido, ya que sólo en la entrega, en el compartir es cuando las personas encontramos la fuente de la alegría y la experiencia de salvación. Una entrega que quiere reconstruir la memoria de pueblo Santo, de pueblo invitado, a ser y a llevar por la alegría de la salvación”.

Para concluir el Papa dijo que “una vida memoriosa necesita de los demás, del intercambio, del encuentro, de una solidaridad real que sea capaz de entrar en la lógica del tomar, bendecir y entregar; en la lógica del amor”.

En el siguiente evento con los sacerdotes y religiosos se espera a unas cuatro mil personas, mientras que para el encuentro del Papa con los movimientos populares se calcula la participación de unos 1500 delegados.

(ACI)