Chile propone a Bolivia restablecer relaciones de inmediato

“Chile está disponible para restablecer las relaciones diplomáticas (con Bolivia) de inmediato si hay voluntad política”, aseguró este viernes el canciller de Chile Heraldo Muñoz, y agregó que su país está dispuesto a retomar el diálogo “sin condiciones”, pese a la continuidad de la demanda marítima interpuesta por el gobierno boliviano en la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya.

“Nosotros estamos disponibles a dialogar de verdad, estamos dispuestos a reabrir relaciones si hay voluntad política”, dijo esta mañana el canciller en entrevista con radio Cooperativa.

El jefe de la diplomacia chilena agregó que “nosotros siempre hemos estado disponibles, pero lo quiero recordar, fue Bolivia quien rompió las relaciones diplomáticas. Sin perjuicio de eso, del juicio en La Haya que sigue su curso, estamos dispuestos a retomar las relaciones diplomáticas si hay voluntad política, estamos disponibles (…) el que yo lo diga públicamente es un planteamiento lo suficientemente claro y sin condiciones”.

El 17 de marzo de 1978, Bolivia rompió relaciones con Chile después que fracasarán las negociaciones iniciadas con el denominado Abrazo de Charaña el 8 de febrero de 1985 entre los dictadores Hugo Banzer (Bolivia) y Augusto Pinochet (Chile).

Momentos después al ingresar a la reunión de ministros reiteró que “Chile va a continuar con la defensa de la demanda marítima en La Haya, sin perjuicio de ello, estamos disponibles para el restablecimiento de relaciones diplomáticas con Bolivia de inmediato. Podemos tener relaciones diplomáticas como muchos países que tienen casos en La Haya”.

La diplomacia chilena aceleró sus acciones desde el pasado miércoles cuando, en su visita a Bolivia, el Papa Francisco pidió diálogo entre los dos países para llegar a una solución en el tema del mar.

Heraldo Muñoz además reiteró que no hay molestia en Chile por las palabras del Papa Francisco durante su visita a Bolivia, donde pidió “dialogar”.

“No tenemos ninguna incomodidad con las palabras del Papa, por lo tanto no corresponde ninguna acción, al contrario, nosotros respetamos su llamado al diálogo, estamos absolutamente de acuerdo con eso, no fuimos nosotros los que rompimos el diálogo (…) Que el vocero del Vaticano diga que no hay ninguna intención de mediar es importante porque no hay ninguna cuestión que mediar y Chile lo que demanda es el respeto a los tratados, el respeto al derecho internacional”, puntualizó el canciller.