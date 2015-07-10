Fecha de publicación: Viernes 10 de julio de 2015 -- 17:14

Comienzan Juegos Panamericanos en Canadá

BoliviaLos Juegos Panamericanos 2015 comenzaron este viernes con las competencias de clavados, una exhibición de bicicross y los compromisos de la primera ronda del tenis en la rama masculina, en el cual el boliviano Rodrigo Banzer derrotó al colombiano Carlos Salamanca consiguiendo el pase para la segunda instancia en el cuadro principal.

Banzer afrontó un encuentro difícil, porque tuvo que remontar una derrota en el primer set y su entereza le dio un impulso para llegar a su objetivo, ya que después de una hora, 36 minutos de juego venció a Salamanca por dos sets contra uno con los parciales de 3-6, 6-3 y 6-2.

Superada esta primera barrera en el camino de Banzer aparece como siguiente oponente el argentino Guido Andreozzi, quien en la jornada venció sin problemas al mexicano Luis Patiño por 6-3 y 6-1.

El otro tenista boliviano en competencia fue Federico Zeballos que cayó derrotado ante el estadounidense Austin González por 0-2 con los marcadores de 1-6 y 2-6. Entretanto, el tercer representante de Bolivia, Hugo Dellien, rankeado en el puesto 245 de la Asociación de Tenistas Profesionales (Atp), jugará este sábado ante el guatemalteco Wilfredo González.

La rama femenina ingresará en escena este sábado, la única boliviana registrada es María Fernanda Álvarez, quien a principios de este año hizo su regreso a la actividad tras cerca de un año en etapa de recuperación por una lesión en una de sus muñecas.

Bicicroos
En la fecha se produjo una competencia de contrarreloj de bicicross (BMX) en la pista del Parque Panamericano, exclusivo para esta disciplina, para definir las posiciones para la largada de este sábado. No hubo medallas en disputa, por otro lado, ayudó para hacer un reconocimiento al circuito y medir la capacidad de los rivales.

En la ronda de clasificación los bolivianos Jaime Quintanilla y Esteban Yaffar quedaron en el puesto 16 (39.460) y 17 (39.520), de manera respectiva, pero sólo Quintanilla accedió dentro del grupo de los 16.

En la fase final Quintanilla se ubicó en la posición 13 con un registro de 39.368 a 3-255 del primer puesto, el canadiense Tory Nyhaug.

Este sábado otros deportistas bolivianos ingresarán en competición en las pruebas de gimnasia artística con Marco Riveros y Kaylee Cole; y levantamiento de pesas con Neyer Saldías.

