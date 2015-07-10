Comienzan Juegos Panamericanos en Canadá

Los Juegos Panamericanos 2015 comenzaron este viernes con las competencias de clavados, una exhibición de bicicross y los compromisos de la primera ronda del tenis en la rama masculina, en el cual el boliviano Rodrigo Banzer derrotó al colombiano Carlos Salamanca consiguiendo el pase para la segunda instancia en el cuadro principal.
Banzer afrontó un encuentro difícil, porque tuvo que remontar una derrota en el primer set y su entereza le dio un impulso para llegar a su objetivo, ya que después de una hora, 36 minutos de juego venció a Salamanca por dos sets contra uno con los parciales de 3-6, 6-3 y 6-2.
Superada esta primera barrera en el camino de Banzer aparece como siguiente oponente el argentino Guido Andreozzi, quien en la jornada venció sin problemas al mexicano Luis Patiño por 6-3 y 6-1.
El otro tenista boliviano en competencia fue Federico Zeballos que cayó derrotado ante el estadounidense Austin González por 0-2 con los marcadores de 1-6 y 2-6. Entretanto, el tercer representante de Bolivia, Hugo Dellien, rankeado en el puesto 245 de la Asociación de Tenistas Profesionales (Atp), jugará este sábado ante el guatemalteco Wilfredo González.
La rama femenina ingresará en escena este sábado, la única boliviana registrada es María Fernanda Álvarez, quien a principios de este año hizo su regreso a la actividad tras cerca de un año en etapa de recuperación por una lesión en una de sus muñecas.
Bicicroos
En la fecha se produjo una competencia de contrarreloj de bicicross (BMX) en la pista del Parque Panamericano, exclusivo para esta disciplina, para definir las posiciones para la largada de este sábado. No hubo medallas en disputa, por otro lado, ayudó para hacer un reconocimiento al circuito y medir la capacidad de los rivales.
En la ronda de clasificación los bolivianos Jaime Quintanilla y Esteban Yaffar quedaron en el puesto 16 (39.460) y 17 (39.520), de manera respectiva, pero sólo Quintanilla accedió dentro del grupo de los 16.
En la fase final Quintanilla se ubicó en la posición 13 con un registro de 39.368 a 3-255 del primer puesto, el canadiense Tory Nyhaug.
Este sábado otros deportistas bolivianos ingresarán en competición en las pruebas de gimnasia artística con Marco Riveros y Kaylee Cole; y levantamiento de pesas con Neyer Saldías.
I read this article completely about the difference
of most recent and earlier technologies, it’s awesome article.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it,
you are a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back from now on.
I want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice day!
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It really helpful
& it helped me out much. I hope to give something again and help others such as you helped me.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for
my mission.
Thanks for every other magnificent post.
Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect
way of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week,
and I’m at the search for such info.
Hello! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does operating a well-established website such as yours take
a lot of work? I’m completely new to writing a blog but I do write
in my diary daily. I’d like to start a blog so I
will be able to share my own experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for
new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
I just couldn’t depart your site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the standard info a person provide
for your visitors? Is going to be back incessantly in order to check up on new posts
I enjoy what you guys are up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about
your situation; many of us have created some nice
procedures and we are looking to trade methods with other folks,
be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
Its not my first time to go to see this site, i am browsing this web
page dailly and obtain good data from here every day.
you are in reality a just right webmaster. The website loading
velocity is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a magnificent process in this matter!
bookmarked!!, I love your website!
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I
found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and
said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally
off topic but I had to tell someone!
I am no longer positive where you are getting your information, however great topic.
I must spend some time studying more or figuring out more.
Thanks for magnificent info I was on the lookout for
this info for my mission.
Thanks for another magnificent post. Where
else could anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal means of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such
info.
Ahaa, its nice conversation concerning this paragraph at this place at
this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
Hi mates, its great piece of writing concerning tutoringand fully defined, keep
it up all the time.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility
but I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout
look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Cheers
Hi there! I just want to offer you a big thumbs up
for your excellent info you have right here on this post.
I will be returning to your site for more soon.
I believe that is one of the so much vital information for me.
And i’m satisfied studying your article.
But wanna commentary on few basic things, The site style is perfect, the articles
is actually excellent : D. Good activity, cheers
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if
it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us
so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Terrific blog and amazing design.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will remember to bookmark
your blog and will come back down the road.
I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your
great writing, have a nice day!
It’s an awesome piece of writing in favor of all the
internet people; they will get benefit from it I am sure.
A person necessarily lend a hand to make seriously articles I
would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far?
I surprised with the research you made to create this particular post extraordinary.
Fantastic activity!
This is very fascinating, You are an excessively professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and sit up for in the hunt for more of your fantastic post.
Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks
Please let me know if you’re looking for a
article author for your weblog. You have some really great posts and I
believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off,
I’d love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to
be really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of
it!
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I’ll send this post to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read. Thanks for sharing!
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your
web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Hello friends, fastidious article and pleasant urging commented here,
I am in fact enjoying by these.
It’s amazing designed for me to have a web page, which is beneficial in support of my knowledge.
thanks admin
If you are going for finest contents like I do, simply visit this web site every day
for the reason that it offers feature contents, thanks
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which helped me.
Appreciate it!
My brother suggested I may like this web site. He was
once totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t believe just how a lot
time I had spent for this info! Thanks!