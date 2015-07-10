La deuda de Grecia, y sus deudores

La deuda griega, que ha sido reestructurada en tres ocasiones desde el 2012, se eleva a unos 312.000 millones de euros, el 177 % del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB), de los que más de tres cuartos están en manos de los Estados o de las instituciones públicas.
Este es el desglose de la deuda contraída por el Estado griego, realizado sobre la base de informaciones ofrecidas por los principales acreedores de Grecia.
FMI
El Fondo Monetario Internacional cuenta con el 8% de la deuda griega, es decir, unos 21.000 millones de euros, según la tasa de cambio de los Derechos Especiales de Giro (DEG). Grecia tiene que reembolsar esta deuda antes de 2025.
Grecia cayó en impago el 30 de junio con el FMI al no abonar un reembolso de 1.500 millones de euros y ha pedido una extensión del plazo. Atenas tiene que abonar 5.400 millones de euros al FMI en 2015. El próximo 13 de julio tiene otro vencimiento de 455 millones de euros.
Bancos centrales
El Eurosistema, que agrupa al Banco Central Europeo (BCE) y a los bancos centrales nacionales (BCN) de los países miembros de la zona euro, ha prestado a Grecia 23.000 millones de euros, debido, principalmente a la compra de títulos griegos en el marco del Securities Market Program (SMP), establecido en 2011-2012.
Esta deuda, que representa una parte importante de los pagos que Atenas tiene que desembolsar en los próximos cinco años, no puede ser reestructurada porque lo impiden los tratados europeos al tratarse de una financiación encubierta, recordó el lunes el gobernador del Banco de Francia Christian Noyer.
FEEF
El mayor acreedor de Grecia es, de lejos, el Fondo Europeo de Estabilidad Financiera (FEEF), creado en mayo de 2010 para ayudar a los países de la zona euro en dificultades, con 130.900 millones de euros en préstamos, cerca del 41% de la deuda del país.
Se trata de una deuda con plazos muy largos que no empezará a devolverse hasta el 2023 y cuyo vencimiento se prolonga hasta el 2055. Alemania es el primer acreedor de Grecia con 41.200 millones, seguido de Francia (28.600), Italia (27.200) y España (18.100).
Deudas bilaterales
Además de los préstamos de las instituciones monetarias, Grecia ha contraído deudas bilaterales con sus socios europeos, por un monto de 53.000 millones de euros. Se trata también de deudas de largo plazo, con un periodo de carencia hasta el 2021.
El país más expuesto es también Alemania, con 15.200 millones de euros en préstamos. Francia está en segunda posición con 11.400 millones, por delante de Italia (10.000 millones), España (6.700 millones), Holanda (3.200) y Bélgica (1.900 millones).
Deuda privada
Desde la reestructuración del 2012, los bancos y otros fondos de inversiones, que sufrieron una quita de entre el 60 y el 75 % de sus préstamos, según las estimaciones, tienen el 20 % de la deuda griega.
Varias decenas de miles de euros de préstamos están en manos de acreedores privados, a través de títulos resultantes de la reestructuración o que no estuvieron sometidos a la misma, o títulos del Tesoro de muy corto plazo, que Atenas sigue emitiendo regularmente.
Un impago de estos títulos privados podría provocar una reacción en cadena particularmente difícil de gestionar. Hasta ahora, Atenas, privada de acceso al mercado de deuda de largo plazo, no ha tenido problemas reales para financiarse a corto plazo y podría refinanciar el viernes una emisión de 2.000 millones de euros en títulos del Tesoro, en manos de los bancos griegos.
