Fecha de publicación: Viernes 10 de julio de 2015 -- 09:21

La deuda de Grecia, y sus deudores

 

Las banderas de la Unión Europea y Grecia. UE

Las banderas de la Unión Europea y Grecia. UE

La deuda griega, que ha sido reestructurada en tres ocasiones desde el 2012, se eleva a unos 312.000 millones de euros, el 177 % del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB), de los que más de tres cuartos están en manos de los Estados o de las instituciones públicas.

Este es el desglose de la deuda contraída por el Estado griego, realizado sobre la base de informaciones ofrecidas por los principales acreedores de Grecia.

FMI

El Fondo Monetario Internacional cuenta con el 8% de la deuda griega, es decir, unos 21.000 millones de euros, según la tasa de cambio de los Derechos Especiales de Giro (DEG). Grecia tiene que reembolsar esta deuda antes de 2025.

Grecia cayó en impago el 30 de junio con el FMI al no abonar un reembolso de 1.500 millones de euros y ha pedido una extensión del plazo. Atenas tiene que abonar 5.400 millones de euros al FMI en 2015. El próximo 13 de julio tiene otro vencimiento de 455 millones de euros.

Bancos centrales

El Eurosistema, que agrupa al Banco Central Europeo (BCE) y a los bancos centrales nacionales (BCN) de los países miembros de la zona euro, ha prestado a Grecia 23.000 millones de euros, debido, principalmente a la compra de títulos griegos en el marco del Securities Market Program (SMP), establecido en 2011-2012.

Esta deuda, que representa una parte importante de los pagos que Atenas tiene que desembolsar en los próximos cinco años, no puede ser reestructurada porque lo impiden los tratados europeos al tratarse de una financiación encubierta, recordó el lunes el gobernador del Banco de Francia Christian Noyer.

FEEF

El mayor acreedor de Grecia es, de lejos, el Fondo Europeo de Estabilidad Financiera (FEEF), creado en mayo de 2010 para ayudar a los países de la zona euro en dificultades, con 130.900 millones de euros en préstamos, cerca del 41% de la deuda del país.

Se trata de una deuda con plazos muy largos que no empezará a devolverse hasta el 2023 y cuyo vencimiento se prolonga hasta el 2055. Alemania es el primer acreedor de Grecia con 41.200 millones, seguido de Francia (28.600), Italia (27.200) y España (18.100).

Deudas bilaterales

Además de los préstamos de las instituciones monetarias, Grecia ha contraído deudas bilaterales con sus socios europeos, por un monto de 53.000 millones de euros. Se trata también de deudas de largo plazo, con un periodo de carencia hasta el 2021.

El país más expuesto es también Alemania, con 15.200 millones de euros en préstamos. Francia está en segunda posición con 11.400 millones, por delante de Italia (10.000 millones), España (6.700 millones), Holanda (3.200) y Bélgica (1.900 millones).

Deuda privada

Desde la reestructuración del 2012, los bancos y otros fondos de inversiones, que sufrieron una quita de entre el 60 y el 75 % de sus préstamos, según las estimaciones, tienen el 20 % de la deuda griega.

Varias decenas de miles de euros de préstamos están en manos de acreedores privados, a través de títulos resultantes de la reestructuración o que no estuvieron sometidos a la misma, o títulos del Tesoro de muy corto plazo, que Atenas sigue emitiendo regularmente.

Un impago de estos títulos privados podría provocar una reacción en cadena particularmente difícil de gestionar. Hasta ahora, Atenas, privada de acceso al mercado de deuda de largo plazo, no ha tenido problemas reales para financiarse a corto plazo y podría refinanciar el viernes una emisión de 2.000 millones de euros en títulos del Tesoro, en manos de los bancos griegos.

43 comments on “La deuda de Grecia, y sus deudores

  2. Hi there I am so excited I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to
    say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round thrilling blog (I
    also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
    go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it
    and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a
    great deal more, Please do keep up the great b.

    Responder

  5. Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other
    sites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you
    discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information.
    I know my readers would appreciate your work. If you
    are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  7. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
    However think about if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts
    more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this
    website could definitely be one of the very best in its niche.
    Excellent blog!

    Responder

  9. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who was conducting a little research
    on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I discovered it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this subject here on your
    website.

    Responder

  11. My brother suggested I would possibly like this website.

    He was once totally right. This submit actually made my day.

    You can not consider just how a lot time I had spent for this info!
    Thank you!

    Responder

  13. Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the
    other person’s website link on your page at proper place and other person will also do similar
    in support of you.

    Responder

  15. My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from
    PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to
    another platform. I have heard excellent things
    about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  17. I just could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual
    information a person provide to your visitors? Is going to be back ceaselessly to inspect
    new posts

    Responder

  18. Appreciating the dedication you put into your website
    and in depth information you offer. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same
    unwanted rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS
    feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  19. Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous
    to and you’re just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have
    acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
    You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep
    it wise. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is
    really a great website.

    Responder

  20. I got this website from my pal who informed me concerning this web page and now this time I am browsing this
    website and reading very informative content at this place.

    Responder

  21. What i do not realize is actually how you’re now not actually a lot more
    well-preferred than you might be right now. You are so intelligent.
    You already know thus considerably relating to this subject, made me personally imagine it from numerous numerous angles.
    Its like women and men aren’t involved until it’s one thing to
    accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs great.
    Always take care of it up!

    Responder

  29. Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with
    Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
    keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share.

    Kudos!

    Responder

  33. Superb blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go
    for a paid option? There are so many choices
    out there that I’m completely confused .. Any recommendations?
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  36. Hey would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?

    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog
    loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting
    provider at a fair price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  39. I do believe all of the ideas you’ve presented to your post.

    They are really convincing and can certainly work.
    Still, the posts are too quick for beginners.
    May just you please extend them a little from subsequent time?
    Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  40. Just want to say your article is as astounding.
    The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.

    Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up
    to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the
    gratifying work.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>