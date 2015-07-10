Papa: desarrollo que ignore a débiles y desafortunados no es desarrollo

En su primer discurso público tras su arribo a Paraguay, el Papa Francisco realizó este viernes un llamado a que los pobres y necesitados ocupen un lugar prioritario en el trabajo por el bien común y afirmó que “un desarrollo económico que no tiene en cuenta a los más débiles y desafortunados, no es verdadero desarrollo”.

Tras arribar a la capital paraguaya y reunirse con su presidente, Horacio Cartes, el Papa pronunció un discurso en Palacio de Gobierno en el que agradeció el recibimiento y destacó el “tesón y el espíritu de superación del pueblo paraguayo”.

El Sumo Pontífice mencionó que desde hace ya algunos años, Paraguay se está comprometiendo en la construcción de un proyecto democrático sólido y estable y que se están haciendo muchos esfuerzos para que el país progrese por la senda del crecimiento económico.

Sin embargo, llamó la atención respecto a la necesidad de que ese crecimiento tenga en cuenta a los sectores más desprotegidos. “Un desarrollo económico que no tiene en cuenta a los más débiles y desafortunados, no es verdadero desarrollo. La medida del modelo económico ha de ser la dignidad integral del ser humano, especialmente el más vulnerable e indefenso”, afirmó.

“Queridos amigos, en la voluntad de servicio y de trabajo por el bien común, los pobres y necesitados han de ocupar un lugar prioritario. Se están haciendo muchos esfuerzos para que Paraguay progrese por la senda del crecimiento económico. Se han dado pasos importantes en el campo de la educación y la sanidad”.

“Que no cese el esfuerzo de todos los actores sociales, hasta que no haya más niños sin acceso a la educación, familias sin hogar, obreros sin trabajo digno, campesinos sin tierras que cultivar y tantas personas obligadas a emigrar hacia un futuro incierto; que no haya más víctimas de la violencia, la corrupción o el narcotráfico”, dijo.

Francisco también expresó a las autoridades paraguayas “el compromiso y la colaboración de la Iglesia Católica en el afán común por construir una sociedad justa e inclusiva, en la que se pueda convivir en paz y armonía”.

Bienvenida

Por su parte el presidente paraguayo Horacio Cartes, agradeció al Papa Francisco por honrar al Paraguay, en su peregrinar pastoral por el mundo, y manifestó que “la bendición de su visita pastoral cubre al país “con un manto de fe y de esperanza”. Fue en la recepción oficial ofrecida al Santo Padre este viernes en Palacio de Gobierno.

El presidente paraguayo destacó que ha tenido la honra de ser recibido en dos ocasiones por Su Santidad en el Vaticano. “Conservo como un tesoro sus atenciones, sus palabras y sus consejos, que ponen en primer lugar a la gente, especialmente a los más humildes, a los que más sufren angustias, marginamiento y necesidades”.

“Hoy recibimos al Sumo Pontífice, en la tierra de la Virgen de Caacupé, la Madre que desde hace siglos cuida y protege a sus hijos del Paraguay. El 16 de mayo de 1988, en su inolvidable visita a nuestra patria, el Papa Juan Pablo II, hoy San Juan Pablo II, canonizó en Ñú Guazú, al primer Santo paraguayo, San Roque González de Santacruz y sus compañeros mártires”, continuó el Mandatario.

“Santidad: Su Magisterio nos ha enseñado que Dios es dueño de nuestro tiempo, y que las personas, somos responsables de nuestros momentos. Quiero cerrar estas palabras, recordando aquellas que con tanta generosidad y sabiduría sentenció Su Santidad el primer día de su Pontificado: “Nunca olvidemos, que el verdadero poder, es el servicio”, concluyó Cartes.

Con información de EWTN/IP