Posesionan a nuevos vocales del TSE

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera posesionó la noche del viernes a los siete vocales del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) con la misión de dirigir los referéndums de estatutos autonómicos y de reformar la institución electoral y con una mayoría de mujeres.
El pasado martes en la noche, el Legislativo eligió a Antonio Costas, José Luis Exeni, María Choque Quispe, Katya Uriona Gamarra, Idelfonso Mamani y Dunia Sandoval como los nuevos vocales titulares del TSE.
Por su parte, el presidente Evo Morales designó a Lucy Cruz Villca como vocal del TSE. Villca fue expresidenta del Tribunal Electoral Departamental (TED) de Oruro, cargo donde también fue nombrada por el primer Mandatario.
En el acto de posesión dirigieron palabras a las nuevas autoridades electorales, el vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera en su calidad de Presidente Nato de la Asamblea y el presidente Evo Morales.
A nombre de los nuevos vocales habló Dunia Sandoval, que sostuvo “tenemos pendiente proceso que están esperando por nuestro trabajo en todos estos ámbitos, la selección de los vocales ha sido ardua, extensa y creo que el resultado está a la vista, profesionales de diferentes procedencias y profesiones, además de un currículum y una trayectoria que nos enorgullece”.
El TSE ingresó en una crisis después de emitir una serie de resoluciones que contradecían la Constitución y las normas electorales, además de comprobarse la militancia o simpatía de algunos de sus componentes con el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).
