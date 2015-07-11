Papa visita hospital pediátrico en Paraguay

El papa Francisco hizo un recorrido del Hospital Pediátrico “Niños de Acosta Ñu” de Asunción del Paraguay. Conversó con los pequeños pacientes e impuso manos. Los niños le entregaron regalos y cartas.
En un breve mensaje, el Santo Padre resaltó que Jesús disfrutaba mucho de la amistad y compañía de los niños, aclarando que no solamente quería tenerlos cerca sino que incluso llegó a ponerlos de ejemplo. Fue cuando recordó que en una ocasión, Jesús dijo a los discípulos que si “no se hacen como niños, no podrán entrar en el Reino de los Cielos”.
En un momento el Papa Francisco oró con el acompañamiento de los presentes. Rezó un Ave María para la Virgen de Caacupé. En plena oración se les acercaron unos niños con quienes se abrazó por largo rato.
Finalmente y tras expresar su reconocimiento a los responsables del hospital por la acogida, el Papa salió del lugar entre saludos y vítores de los presentes, al punto que se acercó a un menor que estaba en silla de ruedas para bendecirlo. Lo mismo hizo con otro chico que estaba en brazos de su mamá. Finalmente, el Santo Padre abordó el vehículo con que el que se retiró del lugar. A las 10:30 tiene previsto un oficio religioso en Caacupé.
It’s amazing in favor of me to have a web page, which is useful for my know-how.
thanks admin
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you
amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site?
The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent concept
You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the article you write.
The world hopes for even more passionate writers like
you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.
All the time follow your heart.
magnificent post, very informative. I ponder
why the other experts of this sector do not realize this.
You must continue your writing. I am confident,
you have a huge readers’ base already!
It’s not my first time to pay a quick visit this site, i am visiting this site dailly and get good data from here daily.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five
foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My
apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
This is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate information… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read post!
I think what you published made a ton of sense. However,
what about this? what if you wrote a catchier title? I am not saying your
content is not solid, however suppose you added a headline that
grabbed a person’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Papa visita hospital pediátrico en Paraguay is kinda boring.
You might glance at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create post
titles to grab people interested. You might try adding a video or a related pic or two to
grab readers interested about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it would bring
your website a little livelier.
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything
is accessible on net?
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet viewers, its really really pleasant article on building up new web
site.
Ahaa, its good discussion about this paragraph at this
place at this weblog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
Hello there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
though you relied on the video to make your point.
You obviously know what youre talking about,
why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be
giving us something enlightening to read?
great publish, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of
this sector do not realize this. You must continue your writing.
I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
It’s awesome to pay a visit this web site and reading the views
of all mates concerning this post, while I am also keen of getting knowledge.
Good day I am so grateful I found your website, I really
found you by accident, while I was browsing on Google for something else, Nonetheless I am
here now and would just like to say kudos for
a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to look over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent b.
Greate pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You have performed a great job. I
will definitely digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends.
I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.