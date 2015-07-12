Famoso narco mexicano huye por un túnel

El famoso jefe narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán se fugó este sábado del penal de máxima seguridad de El Altiplano, en el Estado de México, informó el gobierno de México.
El comisionado nacional de Seguridad, Monte Alejandro Rubido, informó que el Chapo se fugó por un túnel de 1.500 metros de longitud.
El sistema de videovigilancia del Penal Federal del Altiplano I mostró que Guzmán Loera se aproximó al área de regadera de la estancia 20 del pasillo 2 a las 20:52 horas, dijo Rubido. Al prolongarse su ausencia, el personal de seguridad notó que el líder del cártel de Sinaloa no se encontraba en su celda.
Las autoridades encontraron un orificio rectangular de 50 centímetros por 50 centímetros y metro y medio de profundidad en la regadera de la celda del líder del cártel de Sinaloa.
Ese orificio comunicaba a un conducto vertical de 10 metros de profundidad habilitado con una escalera, que desembocaba a un túnel de 1.70 metros de altura y 80 centímetros de ancho, con una longitud de 1,500 metros aproximadamente.
“El túnel cuenta con tubería de PVC, presumiblemente para ventilación, así como alumbrado, y una motocicleta adaptada sobre rieles como mecanismo de tracción mediante el cual, probablemente, fue extraída la tierra producto de la excavación y transportadas las herramientas para la excavación”, detalló Rubido.
A lo largo del túnel se encontraron herramientas de construcción, tanques de oxígeno, recipientes con combustible, madera de cimbra y tuberías PVC.
El pasaje desemboca en una construcción en obra negra al suroeste del penal del Altiplano, ubicado en la colonia San Juanita del municipio de Almoloya de Juárez, en el Estado de México.
Cuando se confirmó que Guzmán Loera había escapado se desplegó un operativo de localización en la zona cercana al penal y en las carreteras de los estados vecinos, lo que derivó en la suspensión de las operaciones aéreas en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Toluca.
La fuga de Guzmán Loera ocurre luego de que el presidente Enrique Peña Nieto y parte de su gabinete viajaran a Francia para una visita de Estado.
Capturas y escapes
“El Chapo” Guzmán duró poco más de un año y cinco meses en prisión luego de que fuera recapturado el 22 de febrero del año pasado durante un operativo de la Marina en la ciudad de Mazatlán, el cual contó con apoyo logístico del gobierno de Estados Unidos.
Aunque Washington dijo que buscaría que Guzmán Loera fuera extraditado a Estados Unidos, el entonces procurador Jesús Murillo Karam dijo que el capo no sería extraditado hasta que cumpliera su condena en México.
Antes de su captura el año pasado, la Procuraduría General de la República (PGR) ofrecía 30 millones de pesos por información sobre su paradero, en tanto que el gobierno de EE.UU. ofrecía 5 millones de dólares.
Guzmán Loera había sido capturado por primera vez en 1993 mientras intentaba cruzar la frontera de México con Guatemala.
Tras su aprehensión, fue trasladado al mismo penal de donde se fugó este sábado por la noche, pero en dicho lugar de máxima seguridad solo estuvo un par de años.
En 1995 fue trasladado al penal de Puente Grande, Jalisco, de donde escapó en enero de 2001 luego de sobornar a custodios que lo introdujeron en un carrito de lavandería.
“El Chapo” Guzmán retomó las riendas de su organización y afianzó una sociedad con el ahora fallecido Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel; Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, y Arturo Beltrán Leyva, “El Barbas”, este último abatido en 2009.
A partir de entonces se le consideró el narcotraficante más buscado del mundo, e inclusive apareció por varios años en la lista de multimillonarios de la revista Forbes, que estimó su fortuna en 1.000 millones de dólares.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (CNN Español)
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really
well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it
and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for
the post. I will certainly return.
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually something that I believe I would never understand.
It kind of feels too complicated and very huge for me.
I’m having a look ahead on your next post, I will try
to get the hold of it!
Great article.
I’m now not certain the place you’re getting your information,
but great topic. I must spend some time studying
more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I
used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added
I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that
service? Thank you!
This website definitely has all of the information I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know
who to ask.
I used to be suggested this blog through my cousin. I’m not certain whether or not this
publish is written through him as nobody else know such certain approximately my trouble.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
If you would like to increase your know-how only keep visiting this website and be updated with the most recent news posted here.
Fine way of describing, and pleasant piece of writing to get
facts concerning my presentation topic, which i am going to convey in school.
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just
wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do
you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
What’s up, all the time i used to check webpage posts here early in the break of day, as
i like to find out more and more.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering problems with your website.
It looks like some of the text within your posts are running off the screen.
Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me
know if this is happening to them too? This may be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Cheers
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
Thanks in favor of sharing such a good opinion, post is nice, thats
why i have read it entirely
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a
community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary
job!
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s
on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout
and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is also very good.
If some one desires expert view about blogging and
site-building afterward i recommend him/her to pay a quick visit this blog,
Keep up the pleasant job.
Everything is very open with a really clear explanation of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your website is extremely helpful.
Thank you for sharing!
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to know so much about
this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or something.
I feel that you just could do with some percent to power
the message house a bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the longer
term and it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this submit
and if I could I want to recommend you some interesting things or tips.
Perhaps you could write next articles relating to this article.
I want to learn more issues approximately it!
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should
also pay a quick visit this web site on regular basis to get updated from newest gossip.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are
you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hey! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks
for sharing!
Keep this going please, great job!
Wow, this paragraph is good, my younger sister
is analyzing these things, therefore I am
going to convey her.
Hello mates, its impressive article on the topic
of cultureand entirely defined, keep it up all the time.
Howdy very cool site!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..
I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I’m satisfied to find a lot of helpful information right here within the post, we’d like develop extra strategies on this regard,
thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but,
I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and
I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Great information. Lucky me I came across your site by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve saved as a favorite for later!