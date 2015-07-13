Fecha de publicación: Lunes 13 de julio de 2015 -- 10:18

El Papa sobre regalo de Evo: Es arte de protesta

El Papa Francisco en el vuelo de retorno al Vaticano.ACI

El Papa Francisco declaró a los periodistas que lo acompañaron en el vuelo de regreso a Roma que el Cristo sobre hoz y martillo –obsequio del Presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales–, puede considerarse como “arte de protesta que, en algunos casos, puede ser ofensivo” pero dijo que para él “no fue una ofensa” porque cree en la “buena voluntad” del mandatario.

Al ser preguntado sobre lo que sintió cuando recibió el regalo del Presidente Morales en su encuentro privado en la ciudad de La Paz, el Santo Padre dijo que “es curioso, yo no conocía esto y no sabía que el Padre Espinal era escultor y poeta encima, lo supe en estos días. Cuando lo vi para mí fue una sorpresa. Segundo, se puede calificar como el género del arte de protesta”.

“Por ejemplo, en Buenos Aires, hace algunos años fue exhibida una muestra de un escultor bueno, creativo, argentino que ahora está muerto. Era arte de protesta y yo recuerdo uno que era un Cristo Crucificado sobre un bombardero que iba bajando. Era una crítica del cristianismo aliado con el imperialismo que bombardea. Entonces primero yo no sabía nada, segundo yo lo calificaré como arte de protesta que, en algunos casos, puede ser ofensivo”, dijo luego el Papa.

En tercer lugar, prosiguió, “el Padre (Luis) Espinal fue asesinado en el año 80. Era un tiempo en el que la teología de la liberación tenía muchas ramas. Una de esas ramas proponía el análisis marxista de la realidad. Padre Espinal pertenecía a esto, eso lo sabía porque en esos años yo era rector en la facultad de teología y se hablaba mucho de esto. Cuáles eran las diversas ramas y quienes pertenecían a ellas”.

 

El Pontífice recordó que “en el mismo año el general de la Compañía de Jesús mandó una carta a toda la Compañía sobre el análisis marxista de la teología. Un poco frenando y diciendo: esto no va, son cosas diversas, no es justo, no van”.

“Cuatro años después, en el 84, la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe publicó el primer documento pequeñito, una primera declaración sobre la teología de la liberación que critica esto. Después vino el segundo que abrió las perspectivas más cristianas, estoy simplificando, ¿no? O sea, hagamos la hermenéutica en aquella época. Espinal era un entusiasta de este análisis de la realidad marxista y también de la teología usando el marxismo. De esto vino esta obra”.

El Santo Padre afirmó después que “también las poesías de Espinal eran de ese género de protesta pero era su vida, era su pensamiento, era un hombre especial, con tanta genialidad humana y que luchaba. Él tenía buena fe. Haciendo una hermenéutica como esta lo comprendo. Para mí no fue una ofensa, pero tuve que hacer esta hermenéutica y lo digo a ustedes para que no existan interpretaciones”.

Sobre el destino de la cruz, el Papa Francisco contó que “la traigo conmigo. El Presidente Morales quiso darme dos condecoraciones, la más importante de Bolivia y lo otro es la orden del Padre Espinal, un nuevo orden. Jamás recibí una condecoración, no me viene. Él lo hizo con tanta voluntad, lo hizo con buena voluntad y con el gusto de darme un gusto y pensé que esto viene del pueblo de Bolivia y recé para saber qué hacer con esto”.

“Si me lo llevo al Vaticano irán a parar al Museo, terminará ahí y ninguno jamás las verá. Entonces pensé en dejárselo a la Virgen de Copacabana, la madre de Bolivia. En cambio el Cristo lo traigo conmigo”, concluyó.

Roma/ACI

 

