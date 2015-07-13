El Papa sobre regalo de Evo: Es arte de protesta

El Papa Francisco declaró a los periodistas que lo acompañaron en el vuelo de regreso a Roma que el Cristo sobre hoz y martillo –obsequio del Presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales–, puede considerarse como “arte de protesta que, en algunos casos, puede ser ofensivo” pero dijo que para él “no fue una ofensa” porque cree en la “buena voluntad” del mandatario.
Al ser preguntado sobre lo que sintió cuando recibió el regalo del Presidente Morales en su encuentro privado en la ciudad de La Paz, el Santo Padre dijo que “es curioso, yo no conocía esto y no sabía que el Padre Espinal era escultor y poeta encima, lo supe en estos días. Cuando lo vi para mí fue una sorpresa. Segundo, se puede calificar como el género del arte de protesta”.
“Por ejemplo, en Buenos Aires, hace algunos años fue exhibida una muestra de un escultor bueno, creativo, argentino que ahora está muerto. Era arte de protesta y yo recuerdo uno que era un Cristo Crucificado sobre un bombardero que iba bajando. Era una crítica del cristianismo aliado con el imperialismo que bombardea. Entonces primero yo no sabía nada, segundo yo lo calificaré como arte de protesta que, en algunos casos, puede ser ofensivo”, dijo luego el Papa.
En tercer lugar, prosiguió, “el Padre (Luis) Espinal fue asesinado en el año 80. Era un tiempo en el que la teología de la liberación tenía muchas ramas. Una de esas ramas proponía el análisis marxista de la realidad. Padre Espinal pertenecía a esto, eso lo sabía porque en esos años yo era rector en la facultad de teología y se hablaba mucho de esto. Cuáles eran las diversas ramas y quienes pertenecían a ellas”.
El Pontífice recordó que “en el mismo año el general de la Compañía de Jesús mandó una carta a toda la Compañía sobre el análisis marxista de la teología. Un poco frenando y diciendo: esto no va, son cosas diversas, no es justo, no van”.
“Cuatro años después, en el 84, la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe publicó el primer documento pequeñito, una primera declaración sobre la teología de la liberación que critica esto. Después vino el segundo que abrió las perspectivas más cristianas, estoy simplificando, ¿no? O sea, hagamos la hermenéutica en aquella época. Espinal era un entusiasta de este análisis de la realidad marxista y también de la teología usando el marxismo. De esto vino esta obra”.
El Santo Padre afirmó después que “también las poesías de Espinal eran de ese género de protesta pero era su vida, era su pensamiento, era un hombre especial, con tanta genialidad humana y que luchaba. Él tenía buena fe. Haciendo una hermenéutica como esta lo comprendo. Para mí no fue una ofensa, pero tuve que hacer esta hermenéutica y lo digo a ustedes para que no existan interpretaciones”.
Sobre el destino de la cruz, el Papa Francisco contó que “la traigo conmigo. El Presidente Morales quiso darme dos condecoraciones, la más importante de Bolivia y lo otro es la orden del Padre Espinal, un nuevo orden. Jamás recibí una condecoración, no me viene. Él lo hizo con tanta voluntad, lo hizo con buena voluntad y con el gusto de darme un gusto y pensé que esto viene del pueblo de Bolivia y recé para saber qué hacer con esto”.
“Si me lo llevo al Vaticano irán a parar al Museo, terminará ahí y ninguno jamás las verá. Entonces pensé en dejárselo a la Virgen de Copacabana, la madre de Bolivia. En cambio el Cristo lo traigo conmigo”, concluyó.
Roma/ACI
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought I
should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I have really
loved surfing around your weblog posts. After all I will be
subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again soon!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m
not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share.
Kudos!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it
or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.
Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I will
be waiting for your further write ups thanks once again.
I am no longer positive the place you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend a while finding out more or figuring out more.
Thanks for excellent information I was in search of this info for my mission.
Hi there! This article couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I will forward this
post to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good
read. Many thanks for sharing!
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the
internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you,
I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly do not know
about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi! I know this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established website such as yours take a large amount of work?
I’m completely new to running a blog but I do write in my diary every
day. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and feelings
online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
I am really loving the theme/design of your blog.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
A small number of my blog visitors have complained about my site not
working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do
you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?
You are so awesome! I don’t believe I have read through a single
thing like that before. So great to discover somebody with a few original thoughts on this subject matter.
Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is one
thing that is needed on the internet, someone with some originality!
I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing problems with
your website. It appears like some of the text on your content are running off
the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me
know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a issue with my internet
browser because I’ve had this happen before. Cheers
Hello, this weekend is pleasant in favor of me, for
the reason that this point in time i am reading this impressive educational piece of writing here at my home.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
and found that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out
for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without
a doubt donate to this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS
feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about
this website with my Facebook group. Chat
soon!
Informative article, totally what I needed.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing,
it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we
have developed some nice practices and we are looking to exchange techniques with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested
to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be
a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it
with someone!
I am sure this post has touched all the internet viewers,
its really really pleasant piece of writing on building up new website.
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the
future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I could I wish to recommend you some attention-grabbing issues or advice.
Perhaps you could write next articles regarding this article.
I desire to learn even more things about it!
Hi there to all, it’s actually a fastidious for me to
go to see this web site, it contains useful Information.
Keep this going please, great job!
Wonderful post! We are linking to this particularly great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
It’s awesome to pay a visit this web page
and reading the views of all colleagues regarding
this piece of writing, while I am also eager of getting familiarity.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your further post thanks once again.
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article
like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made
good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more
useful than ever before.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the
way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I
to find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I’m hoping to provide one thing back and help others such as you aided me.
Generally I don’t read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up
very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has
been amazed me. Thank you, quite great article.
I was suggested this website by means of
my cousin. I am no longer certain whether this post is written by means of him as nobody else recognise such designated about my problem.
You’re amazing! Thank you!
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Thank you!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Can I simply say what a relief to uncover an individual who really
knows what they’re discussing on the web. You actually realize how to bring a problem
to light and make it important. More and more people need to
look at this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you aren’t more popular because you surely possess the gift.
Excellent post. Keep writing such kind of information on your
site. Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You have performed a fantastic job. I
will certainly digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends.
I am confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
Good post! We will be linking to this great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
Inspiring quest there. What happened after? Take care!
I like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Great web site. Lots of useful info here. I’m sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And of course, thanks in your effort!
Undeniably consider that that you said. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the internet
the easiest thing to keep in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while other folks think about worries that
they plainly do not know about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect , people can take
a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks
I am genuinely thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this
wonderful piece of writing at at this time.
I used to be suggested this blog via my cousin. I’m no longer certain whether
this post is written by means of him as nobody else know such special approximately my difficulty.
You are wonderful! Thank you!
Hi, yup this paragraph is actually nice and I have learned lot of things from it
regarding blogging. thanks.
I’ve learn several good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for
revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you place to create this type of excellent
informative web site.
Right away I am going away to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming yet again to read additional news.
Hi there, this weekend is good in favor of me, because this point
in time i am reading this great educational post here at my residence.
First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question which I’d
like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center
yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
I’ve had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out.
I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes
are wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips?
Cheers!
I am genuinely delighted to read this weblog posts which contains lots of useful facts,
thanks for providing these data.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Many thanks for supplying
this information.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.
I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will come back sometime
soon. I want to encourage continue your great
job, have a nice holiday weekend!
Usually I do not read article on blogs, however I would
like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it!
Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.
Wow, awesome blog structure! How lengthy have
you been blogging for? you made running a blog glance easy.
The total glance of your website is great, as well as the
content material!
Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these things, thus I am
going to let know her.
It’s truly very complex in this active life to listen news on Television,
so I only use world wide web for that reason, and take
the most up-to-date news.
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I was looking
for this info for my mission.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done
an impressive job and our whole community will
be thankful to you.
I have learn some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot attempt you put to make such a fantastic informative website.
Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is
just nice and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed
to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a
million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article!
It is the little changes that will make the biggest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
I am actually delighted to read this web site posts which consists of lots of useful information, thanks for providing such
statistics.
Thanks designed for sharing such a good thought, article is
good, thats why i have read it fully
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard
on. Any tips?
Hi, I do believe your website could be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine
however, if opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Apart from that, great blog!
Hi there very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Superb .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds
additionally? I’m satisfied to search out a lot of useful info right here within the submit,
we’d like develop extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written much better!
Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I am going to send this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a very good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Great site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find quality writing like yours nowadays.
I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Howdy are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but
I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do
you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you be
familiar with after that you can write if not it is complex to
write.
whoah this weblog is wonderful i love studying your posts.
Keep up the great work! You realize, many persons are searching around for this information, you can help them greatly.