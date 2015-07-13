Fed. mineros pide a Comcipo frenar toma de minas

El ampliado de emergencia de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) realizado el lunes en la ciudad de Oruro determinó pedir a los dirigentes del Comité Cívico Potosinistas (Comcipo) frenar la toma de minas y retirarse de la empresa Maquiri tomada el jueves pasado.
El encargado de presentar las resoluciones fue el secretario Ejecutivo de la FSTMB, Miguel Pérez, quien dijo que “no negamos la validez de los pedidos de los hermanos potosinos, pero creemos que esta lucha no tiene por qué afectar a las fuentes de trabajo de nuestros compañeros”.
La resolución aprobada en la tarde del lunes pide que las toma de minas sea frenada de inmediato y que los cívicos que mantienen tomada la empresa Manquiri se retiren y permitan que los trabajadores vuelvan a su fuente trabajo.
Pérez indicó que verán la manera de defender las minas ante la posible toma por parte de los cívicos potosinos, pero que primero hablarán con los dirigentes de Comcipo para comunicar las decisiones del ampliado.
Comcipo determino el jueves 9 de julio la toma de las minas en el departamento de Potosí como una forma de apoyo a su pliego petitorio y a su paro general indefinido iniciado el 6 de julio.
Colquiri
La reunión de mineros sindicalizados también tocó el tema de la mina Colquiri y resolvieron pedir al Gobierno “el respeto de las áreas de trabajo acordadas en septiembre de 2012”.
El dirigente indicó que se rechazó cualquier tipo de entrega de la mina a la administración de las cooperativas, puntualizó que “nos oponemos a que se entregue un área más de Colquiri a la explotación de las cooperativas”.
Sostuvo que estarán atentos a la negociación entre el Gobierno y la Federación de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin) que se realizará el martes 14 de julio y que tiene como punto central el tema de Colquiri.
Las cooperativas mineras plantearon al Gobierno hacerse cargo del total de la explotación del yacimiento, como una forma de solución al conflicto que se arrastra en Colquiri desde 2012.
ORURO – JHONNY SARAVIA/Fides
Hi there, after reading this amazing post i am as well cheerful to share my experience here with friends.
Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great post
on our site. Keep up the great writing.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about
this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit,
but instead of that, this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read.
I’ll definitely be back.
At this time it appears like Movable Type is the best blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Great article.
Very shortly this site will be famous among all blog viewers, due to
it’s nice articles
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this
article is awesome, nice written and come with approximately
all significant infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .
Hello friends, how is all, and what you want to say concerning this paragraph, in my view its genuinely remarkable
for me.
Saved as a favorite, I like your site!
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for
in the long run we are all dead
I always emailed this web site post page to all my contacts,
since if like to read it next my contacts will too.
Hi mates, its great paragraph about teachingand completely
defined, keep it up all the time.
If some one wishes expert view about running a blog
afterward i suggest him/her to visit this weblog,
Keep up the good work.
Thankfulness to my father who stated to me about this weblog, this webpage
is truly amazing.
Attractive portion of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert
that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment or even I fulfillment you get
entry to persistently rapidly.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a
little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Your means of describing everything in this piece of
writing is really pleasant, every one be capable of without difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Whats up this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if
blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone
with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
This is a topic that’s close to my heart…
Thank you! Where are your contact details though?
Right here is the right web site for anyone who really wants to
understand this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost hard
to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a new spin on a subject which has been discussed for a
long time. Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like
you aided me.
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am inspired!
Very helpful info specially the last part I maintain such info much.
I used to be looking for this particular information for a very lengthy
time. Thanks and best of luck.