Fecha de publicación: Lunes 13 de julio de 2015 -- 17:13

Fed. mineros pide a Comcipo frenar toma de minas

 

Miguel Pérez, ejecutivo de la FSTMB. APG

El ampliado de  emergencia de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) realizado el lunes en la ciudad de Oruro determinó pedir a los dirigentes del Comité Cívico Potosinistas (Comcipo) frenar la toma de minas y retirarse de la empresa Maquiri tomada el jueves pasado.

El encargado de presentar las resoluciones fue el secretario Ejecutivo de la FSTMB, Miguel Pérez, quien dijo que “no negamos la validez de los pedidos de los hermanos potosinos, pero creemos que esta lucha no tiene por qué afectar  a las fuentes de trabajo de nuestros compañeros”.

La resolución aprobada en la tarde del lunes pide que las toma de minas sea frenada de inmediato y que los cívicos que mantienen tomada la empresa Manquiri se retiren y permitan que los trabajadores vuelvan a su fuente trabajo.

Pérez indicó que verán la manera de defender las minas ante la posible toma por parte de los cívicos potosinos, pero que primero hablarán con los dirigentes de Comcipo para comunicar las decisiones del ampliado.

Comcipo determino el jueves 9 de julio la toma de las minas en el departamento de Potosí como una forma de apoyo a su pliego petitorio y a su paro general indefinido iniciado el 6 de julio.

Colquiri

La reunión de mineros sindicalizados también tocó el tema de la mina Colquiri y resolvieron pedir al Gobierno “el respeto de las áreas de trabajo acordadas en septiembre de 2012”.

El dirigente indicó que se rechazó cualquier tipo de entrega de la mina a la administración de las cooperativas, puntualizó que “nos oponemos a que se entregue un área más de Colquiri a la explotación de las cooperativas”.

Sostuvo que estarán atentos a la negociación entre el Gobierno y la Federación de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin) que se realizará el martes 14 de julio y que tiene como punto central el tema de Colquiri.

Las cooperativas mineras plantearon al Gobierno hacerse cargo del total de la explotación del yacimiento, como una forma de solución al conflicto que se arrastra en Colquiri desde 2012.

ORURO – JHONNY SARAVIA/Fides

