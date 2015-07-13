Papa ve “base de justicia” en demanda marítima boliviana

“Siempre hay una base de justicia (…) no es injusto plantearse una cosa de ese tipo, ese anhelo”. Con estas expresiones, referidas a la demanda marítima boliviana, el Papa Francisco reafirmó el lunes su posición a favor de un diálogo entre La Paz y Santiago orientado a resolver la mediterraneidad de Bolivia.

Francisco quiso que no quedaran dudas, luego de las interpretaciones disímiles que Bolivia y Chile dieran a su declaración “pienso en el mar, pienso en el diálogo” que hiciera durante su corta visita a La Paz, el miércoles 8, en el marco de su gira por Ecuador, Bolivia y Perú que concluyó el domingo.

El Pontífice hizo su declaración durante una rueda de prensa en el avión que lo llevó de vuelta a Roma.

A continuación la transcripción de la parte del diálogo del Papa con los periodistas, referida a la cuestión marítima boliviana:

P-Su Santidad, por favor, a nosotros nos interesa saber su criterio sobre si considera justo el anhelo de los bolivianos por tener una salida soberana al mar, de volver a tener una salida soberana al Océano Pacífico. Y Santo Padre, en el caso en el que Chile y Bolivia le pidieran una mediación, ¿usted aceptaría?

R- Contestando a la pregunta, lo de la mediación es una cosa muy delicada y sería como un último paso. Argentina vivió eso con Chile y fue realmente para evitar una guerra y una situación muy límite y muy bien llevada por aquellos a quienes la Santa Sede encargó. Detrás estaba siempre san Juan Pablo II interesándose. Y la buena voluntad de los dos países que dijeron: bueno, probemos esto si va.

Es curioso. Hubo un grupo en Argentina un grupo que nunca quiso esa mediación y cuando el presidente Alfonsín hizo el plebiscito sobre si se aceptaba la propuesta de mediación, obviamente que la mayoría del país dijo que sí, pero hubo un grupo que se resistió. Siempre que se hace una mediación, difícilmente todo el país estaría de acuerdo. Pero es la última instancia.

Siempre hay otras figuras diplomáticas que ayudan, como es el caso de los facilitadores. En este momento tengo que ser muy respetuoso con esto, porque Bolivia hizo un recurso a un tribunal internacional. Entonces, si yo hago ahora un comentario, yo soy jefe de un Estado, podría ser interpretado como inmiscuirme o una presión o algo.

Tengo que ser muy respetuoso de la decisión que tomó el pueblo boliviano que hizo ese recurso. También sé que hubo instancias anteriores de querer dialogar. No tengo muy claro. El que me dijo una vez una cosa por el estilo de que se estaba muy cerca de una solución fue en tiempos del presidente Lagos. El presidente chileno Lagos, pero lo digo sin tener datos exactos. Fue un comentario que me hizo el cardenal Errázuriz. No quisiera decir una macana en eso.

Pero también hay una tercera cosa que quiero dejar clara. Yo en la catedral de Bolivia toqué de ese tema de una manera muy delicada, teniendo en cuenta la situación de recurso al tribunal internacional. Y recuerdo el contexto: los hermanos tienen que dialogar, los pueblos latinoamericanos, dialogar para crear la Patria Grande.

El diálogo es necesario. Ahí me detuve, hice un silencio y dije: pienso en el mar. Y continué: diálogo y diálogo. O sea, quedó claro que fue una intervención frente a este problema pero respetando la situación como está planteada ahora. Es cierto. Estando en un tribunal internacional no se puede hablar de mediación, de facilitación. Hay que esperar.

P- ¿Y sobre el anhelo de los bolivianos?

R- Siempre hay una base de justicia cuando hay cambio de límites territoriales y sobre todo después de una guerra. Entonces hay una revisión continua, una revisión de eso. Yo diría que no es injusto plantearse una cosa de ese tipo, ese anhelo. Yo recuerdo que en el año 61, estando en primer año de filosofía nos pasaron un documental sobre Bolivia. Un padre que había venido de Bolivia. Se llamaba creo que las 12 estrellas.

¿Cuántos departamentos tiene Bolivia? Diez departamentos, entonces se llamaba las diez estrellas y presentaba cada uno de los 9 departamentos y al final, el décimo departamento y se veía el mar sin ninguna palabra. Se me quedó grabado.

Eso era en el año 61 y entonces se ve que hay un anhelo. Después de una guerra de ese tipo surgen las pérdidas y creo que es importante primero el diálogo, la sana negociación y ahora en este momento el diálogo está detenido, obviamente, por este recurso a La Haya.

(Con reporte de ACI)