Carlos Chávez afirma que la FBF pagó 700 mil dólares en premios a seleccionados

El presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Carlos Chávez, informó que los jugadores y el cuerpo técnico del seleccionado boliviano, encabezado por Mauricio Soria, recibieron la suma de 707.200 dólares en premios por su participación en la Copa América Chile 2015.
De acuerdo al informe que detalló el titular federativo, para la participación del elenco verde en la Copa América se hizo un gasto de 1.048.123,01 dólares de esta suma 707.200 dólares fueron a dar a las manos de los futbolistas y los integrantes del cuerpo técnico.
En el caso de Soria y sus asistentes recibieron 214 mil dólares, mientras la cifra restante fue entregada a los jugadores incluido el aumento que pidieron durante el desarrollo del certamen después de clasificarse a los cuartos de final, que al final originó la molestia de la dirigencia y el Comité Ejecutivo de la Federación decidió dejar fuera del cargo al entrenador cochabambino.
“Antes de viajar a Mendoza se acordó los montos con los jugadores y el cuerpo técnico”, aclaró Chávez, quien tuvo una conversación con Soria en Temuco para expresar su molestia por la actitud de amenazar con dejar el cargo en caso de que la dirigencia rechace el incremento en los premios.
En principio, Chávez acordó con los jugadores que ocho mil dólares iba a ser el premio para cada uno por jugar la primera fase y seis dólares adicionales en caso ingresar a los cuartos. Al final cada seleccionado se llevó cerca de 20 mil dólares después de doblegar el brazo a Chávez.
Con Soria el acuerdo era de nueve mil dólares y 4.500 dólares para cada uno de sus asistentes, cinco en total, y 50 mil dólares al exarquero en caso de llegar a los cuartos de final y 80 mil por clasificar a la semifinal. El reclamo del exseleccionador dio resultado y logró la suma de 183 mil dólares, el triple del pacto inicial.
En cuanto a la preparación, 98.578,48 dólares fueron destinados a la concentración en la ciudad de Santa Cruz, 113.974,53 dólares para cubrir la estadía en Argentina y 128.370,00 dólares para los gastos en Chile.
Durante la concentración en Chile se mencionó que el grupo decidió llevar adelante el pedido de incremento cuando se enteraron que la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (Conmebol) entregó dinero a la Federación.
Santa Cruz/APG
