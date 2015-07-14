Fecha de publicación: Martes 14 de julio de 2015 -- 14:55

Raldes pide a la FBF continuidad de Soria en la selección

Mauricio Soria y Roland Raldes en un entrenamiento en Chile. APG

Mauricio Soria y Roland Raldes en un entrenamiento en Chile. APG

El capitán del seleccionado boliviano, Ronald Raldes, apareció en las oficinas de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (Fbf) en la ciudad de Santa Cruz para sostener un diálogo con el secretario General, Alberto Lozada, y aprovechó la oportunidad para mencionar que su deseo es la permanencia de Mauricio Soria como director técnico.

“Queremos que Mauricio (Soria) continúe en la Selección Nacional porque el trabajo ha sido bueno. Como manifestaron mis colegas queremos que siga, más allá de todo lo que se consiguió. La Federación reconoce que fue bueno y hay que valorar eso”, declaró el defensor cruceño la mañana de este martes en una sorpresiva visita a las oficinas de la Federación.

De acuerdo a la versión de los dirigentes de la Federación, los jugadores pidieron un incremento en el premio económico y a esto se sumó Soria para tener más fuerza el reclamo después de que Bolivia logró avanzar a los cuartos de final en la Copa América después de 18 años.

Raldes mencionó que las negociaciones fueron rápidas y que hubo un mal entendido en cuanto a los montos que generó un ambiente tenso a pocas horas del encuentro contra Perú (1-3). “No hubo chantaje y nada por ahí. Hablamos por 40 minutos, el tema se solucionó rápido y volvimos a trabajar. Aclarar que ese dinero lo ganamos en la cancha con sacrificio”, agregó el zaguero.

En la jornada el cuerpo técnico de Soria se presentó en las oficinas de la Federación para dar a conocer su opinión sobre la salida del técnico nacido en Cochabamba. Alberto Illanes, asistente técnico y uno de sus más cercanos colaboradores, lamentó que se corte un proceso cuando iba por buen camino.

“Mauricio reclamó cosas por nosotros y nosotros deberíamos dejar la institución no él. Como cuerpo técnico teníamos que cobrar un monto similar al que cobran los jugadores”, indicó Illanes.

Una vez que la Federación comunique a Soria sobre su alejamiento del cargo, tanto el entrenador como sus colaboradores decidirán qué camino tomar.

Santa Cruz/APG

,
