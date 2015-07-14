Raldes pide a la FBF continuidad de Soria en la selección

El capitán del seleccionado boliviano, Ronald Raldes, apareció en las oficinas de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (Fbf) en la ciudad de Santa Cruz para sostener un diálogo con el secretario General, Alberto Lozada, y aprovechó la oportunidad para mencionar que su deseo es la permanencia de Mauricio Soria como director técnico.
“Queremos que Mauricio (Soria) continúe en la Selección Nacional porque el trabajo ha sido bueno. Como manifestaron mis colegas queremos que siga, más allá de todo lo que se consiguió. La Federación reconoce que fue bueno y hay que valorar eso”, declaró el defensor cruceño la mañana de este martes en una sorpresiva visita a las oficinas de la Federación.
De acuerdo a la versión de los dirigentes de la Federación, los jugadores pidieron un incremento en el premio económico y a esto se sumó Soria para tener más fuerza el reclamo después de que Bolivia logró avanzar a los cuartos de final en la Copa América después de 18 años.
Raldes mencionó que las negociaciones fueron rápidas y que hubo un mal entendido en cuanto a los montos que generó un ambiente tenso a pocas horas del encuentro contra Perú (1-3). “No hubo chantaje y nada por ahí. Hablamos por 40 minutos, el tema se solucionó rápido y volvimos a trabajar. Aclarar que ese dinero lo ganamos en la cancha con sacrificio”, agregó el zaguero.
En la jornada el cuerpo técnico de Soria se presentó en las oficinas de la Federación para dar a conocer su opinión sobre la salida del técnico nacido en Cochabamba. Alberto Illanes, asistente técnico y uno de sus más cercanos colaboradores, lamentó que se corte un proceso cuando iba por buen camino.
“Mauricio reclamó cosas por nosotros y nosotros deberíamos dejar la institución no él. Como cuerpo técnico teníamos que cobrar un monto similar al que cobran los jugadores”, indicó Illanes.
Una vez que la Federación comunique a Soria sobre su alejamiento del cargo, tanto el entrenador como sus colaboradores decidirán qué camino tomar.
Santa Cruz/APG
Informative article, totally what I wanted to find.
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Raldes pide
a la FBF continuidad de Soria en la selección < Liked it!
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this web site to get most recent updates,
so where can i do it please help.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the article
you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as
you who are not afraid to say how they believe.
At all times follow your heart.
It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this article as well as from our dialogue
made at this time.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice
at the same time as you amend your site, how could
i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a appropriate
deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided bright transparent concept
Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a data!
existing here at this weblog, thanks admin of this site.
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and
tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer
to create your theme? Great work!
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m
inspired! Extremely useful information particularly
the final section I deal with such information a lot.
I was seeking this certain information for a
long time. Thank you and good luck.
Do you have any video of that? I’d care to find out some additional information.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking
more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Your style is really unique compared to other people I have read stuff from.
Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.
I like the valuable information you provide
in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check
again here regularly. I am quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as
from our argument made at this time.
What i do not realize is actually how you are no longer really
a lot more neatly-appreciated than you might be now.
You are so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly with regards to this topic, produced me for my part imagine it from numerous numerous angles.
Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested until it is something
to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs nice.
Always take care of it up!
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found
a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell
to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but
I had to tell someone!
Greetings I am so delighted I found your site, I really found you by accident, while I
was searching on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos
for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
look over it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep
up the fantastic work.
At this moment I am going to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming yet again to read further news.
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell
and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear
and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely
off topic but I had to tell someone!
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve you guys to my personal blogroll.
I just like the helpful info you provide to your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and test once more right here frequently.
I am slightly certain I will learn lots of new stuff proper right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re
working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different
browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price?
Many thanks, I appreciate it!
It’s amazing to visit this web site and reading the views of all
friends regarding this paragraph, while I
am also eager of getting know-how.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m inspired!
Extremely helpful info specially the last section I maintain such
info a lot. I used to be seeking this particular information for a long time.
Thanks and good luck.
I like reading through a post that will make people think.
Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!
Hello to all, how is everything, I think every one
is getting more from this web site, and your views are nice for new viewers.
Generally I don’t learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that
this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thank you, quite great article.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s
the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the
same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great,
as well as the content!
I’d like to find out more? I’d want to find out some additional
information.
Hi everyone, it’s my first go to see at this site, and post is really fruitful in favor of me, keep
up posting these types of articles.
Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog
platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because
I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus
i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my website!I suppose
its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
What’s up, this weekend is good in support of me, as
this point in time i am reading this enormous educational article here at my house.
I will immediately grab your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link
or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize in order that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
I visit every day a few sites and websites to read articles or reviews, however this web site gives quality based
writing.
Generally I do not learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, very great
post.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i
subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a applicable
deal. I were tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided shiny clear idea
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out
pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not
sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions?
Cheers
Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve
had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for
another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article post.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
Good information. Lucky me I discovered your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
I have read so many articles or reviews concerning
the blogger lovers however this paragraph is in fact a nice
post, keep it up.
My brother suggested I may like this web site. He used to be totally
right. This post actually made my day. You can not consider
simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to
my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this blog with my
Facebook group. Talk soon!
Hurrah! At last I got a website from where I can really get valuable data regarding my study
and knowledge.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be
thankful to you.
Hello to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from
this website, and your views are good for new viewers.