Evo entrega monumento a Juana Azurduy en Buenos Aires

El presidente Evo Morales llegará después del mediodía a Buenos Aires, para desarrollar una agenda que incluirá la firma de convenios para fortalecer las relaciones entre ambos países, el jueves participará en un acto con la Central de Trabajadores Argentinos (CTA) en apoyo a la causa marítima boliviana.
A las 18 la actividad del mandatario boliviano contemplará la inauguración del monumento a la heroína del Alto Perú Juana Azurduy de Padilla, detrás de la Casa Rosada. En este acto, Evo estará acompañado por la presidenta argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.
La visita de Morales se extenderá hasta el jueves, día en que junto a Cristina viajarán a Brasil para participar de una nueva cumbre del Mercosur.
El monumento a Juana Azurduy fue erguido en el jardín trasero de la Casa de Gobierno y constituye la estatua en bronce más grande de la Argentina, con 9 metros de altura y 25 toneladas de peso.
La obra del escultor Andrés Zerneri, financiada por el gobierno boliviano, reproduce la imagen de una mujer con una espada en la mano y un bebé en la espalda, obra que fue iniciada hace tres años por un equipo de trabajo conformado por 45 personas.
Está ubicada detrás del Salón Mujeres Argentinas y muestra a la mujer militar con su mirada hacia el continente, contrariamente a la estatua de Colón, que miraba hacia el Río de la Plata.
Juana Azurduy de Padilla nació en Chuquisaca el 12 de julio de 1781, en plena expansión de la rebelión del cacique inca Tupac Amaru contra el Virreynato del Alto Perú, se casó con Manuel Ascencio Padilla en 1805, y juntos se sumaron a las guerras independientistas que comenzaron en Chuquisaca y La Paz en 1809.
Con la Revolución de Mayo en Buenos Aires, los esposos se unieron a partir de 1811 al Ejército del Norte para combatir a los realistas del Alto Perú y en 1812, ya con cuatro hijos, ambos se pusieron a las órdenes del general Manuel Belgrano, nuevo jefe del Ejército Auxiliar del Norte, quien le obsequió su sable en reconocimiento y admiración.
Ese mismo año, Azurduy fue herida en la batalla de La Laguna y su marido herido de muerte, tras intentar rescatarla.
Al cambiar la estrategia militar para combatir a los realistas afincados en el Alto Perú por la ruta chilena, Azurduy se unió a las filas del caudillo salteño Miguel de Güemes, con quien combatió hasta su muerte en 1821, quedando Azurduy en la más absoluta miseria.
Vivió varios años en Salta, solicitando al gobierno boliviano que sus bienes fueran confiscados, en tanto la pensión que le había otorgado el libertador Simón Bolívar le fue quitada en 1857.
Murió indigente el 25 de mayo de 1862 cuando estaba por cumplir ochenta y dos años, fue enterrada en una fosa común y sus restos fueron exhumados recién cien años después y depositados en un mausoleo que se construyó en su homenaje en la ciudad de Sucre.
