Kirchner y Morales descubren monumento a Juana Azurduy de Padilla

El presidente Evo Morales realiza una visita de dos días a la capital argentina, Buenos Aires en la que, además de firmar acuerdos bilaterales, inauguró junto a la presidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner el monumento a la heroína chuquisaqueña Juana Azurduy de Padilla.
En el acto previo al descubrimiento del monumento el Presidente dijo que “antes los presidentes no duraban en Bolivia”, porque hubo cinco mandatarios diferentes de 2001 a 2005, pero resaltó que “ahora gracias a mi pueblo y a los movimientos sociales hace nueve años que estamos en el Gobierno”.
Al hablar en la Casa Rosada Evo reivindicó la fortaleza de los organismos supra nacionales en la región, y a modo de ejemplo afirmó que la Unasur “salvo de un golpe de Estado” a Bolivia en 2008.
La obra la produjo el artista argentino Andrés Zerneri y fue donada por el gobierno boliviano. Fue ubicada en el mismo lugar donde estaba una estatua de Cristóbal Colón, en las espaldas de la Casa Rosada.
Por su parte, la jefa de Estado argentina recordó la figura del expresidente Néstor Kirchner al señalar: “Néstor dispuso pagar más por el gas boliviano de lo que se pagaba. Es difícil encontrar presidentes tan generosas. Bueno, Hugo Chávez era un presidente muy solidario también”.
“Nosotros tenemos que comerciar más entre nosotros mismos para que los recursos queden en la región y retroalimenten el comercio. Tenemos que ser socios. Esa es la clave de la integración”, agregó.
La ceremonia tuvo la presencia de agrupaciones políticas argentinas afines al gobierno de Fernández de Kirchner. En la parte central después de descubrir el monumento se presentaron danzas bolivianas.
Después de este acto la presidenta argentina ofreció una cena a la delegación boliviana.
