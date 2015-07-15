Maltrato infantil crece en Santa Cruz

“En Santa Cruz el número de víctimas por maltrato infantil se ha incrementado en un 50 %. Este primer semestre se ha registrado 582 casos de maltrato físico como psicológico, estamos hablando de que se dan 4 a 5 casos por día. A pesar de que no se denuncian muchos de los casos, por darse en el entorno familiar”, señaló Cabrera.
Asimismo informó que en Yapacaní en este primer semestre se registraron 63 casos, es decir de 10 a 11 casos por mes, de violencia infantil, lo que ubica a este municipio como uno de los más afectados del país.
Asimismo, la representante de la Asamblea Permanente de Derechos Humanos de Santa Cruz María Ines Galvis, señaló que se encuentran alarmados por los constantes hechos de violencia contra la niñez y la adolescencia, “la Defensoría de la Niñez actúa pero de forma muy lenta y no como deberían hacerlo para evitar que más niños sean violentamente agredidos”.
Por esta situación, la Defensoría del Pueblo en Santa Cruz anunció que se tiene previsto un encuentro interinstitucional para enfrentar esta situación y poder dar mayor protección a los menores. En 2014, el defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, informó que a nivel nacional ocho de cada diez niños, niñas y adolescentes sufren algún tipo de violencia en el país.
Recordemos que en sólo una semana más de cinco menores fueron victimados en Yapacaní, los cuales presentaban daños severos en su cuerpo. Datos En comparación al año 2014 se ha incrementado los casos de maltratos en un 50 %, lo cual es preocupante para las autoridades que piden mayor agilidad en el trabajo de la Defensoría de la Niñez y Adolescencia.
Santa Cruz/Fides
