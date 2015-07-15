Presidente presenta leyes agropecuarias

El presidente Evo Morales presentó en la mañana del miércoles seis proyectos de ley, tres decretos supremos y una resolución suprema “para cumplir con el mandato de Cumbre Agropecuaria”.
El mandatario presentó estos proyectos de normas en conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobierno.
Entre los proyectos de ley presentados está uno que declara del 2015 al 2025 como la década del riego, otra norma propuesta es la ampliación de cinco a 20 hectáreas las zonas de desmonte.
El Mandatario también presentó la Ley de Promoción de Alimentos Saludables, por la que se exigirá que todos los productos envasados lleven una etiqueta con toda la información de sus componentes y llevar una advertencia en caso de contener transgénicos.
Entre los proyectos presentados esta la ampliación del tiempo de verificación de la Función Económica y Social (FES) dentro del saneamiento de tierras que está a cargo del Instituto Nacional de Reforma Agraria (INRA).
La Paz/Fides
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought
I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following
you. Look forward to exploring your web page for a
second time.
Everything is very open with a really clear description of the challenges.
It was truly informative. Your website is useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks
for the post. I’ll certainly return.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment
didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway,
just wanted to say fantastic blog!
I feel this is one of the most vital information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But want to observation on some
common issues, The website style is ideal, the articles
is really excellent : D. Good task, cheers
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at once more here regularly.
I’m reasonably certain I will be informed plenty of new stuff proper here!
Best of luck for the following!
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without
having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely
be back to get more. Thanks
Definitely consider that which you stated. Your favourite justification appeared
to be at the net the simplest factor to consider of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed even as folks consider concerns that they plainly do not
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined
out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
Thanks
Very descriptive blog, I liked that a lot. Will there
be a part 2?
Good way of describing, and good post to obtain facts regarding my presentation subject,
which i am going to deliver in college.
I think the admin of this website is actually working hard in support of his site,
as here every stuff is quality based information.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful information specifically the last part
I care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
If you want to increase your familiarity just keep visiting this web page and be updated with
the latest news posted here.
I simply couldn’t depart your website prior to suggesting
that I actually enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your guests?
Is going to be again steadily to check up on new posts
What’s up all, here every one is sharing these familiarity, thus it’s pleasant to read this web site, and I used to go to see this web site all the time.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.
I will remember to bookmark your blog and definitely will come
back from now on. I want to encourage continue your great work,
have a nice weekend!
Hi are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying
to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, terrific blog!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve
really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be
subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
I have read so many articles regarding the blogger lovers but this article is genuinely a nice paragraph, keep it up.
Right now it appears like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different
website and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking over your
web page for a second time.