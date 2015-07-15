Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 15 de julio de 2015 -- 08:46

Presidente presenta leyes agropecuarias

El presidente Evo Morales. APG

El presidente Evo Morales presentó en la mañana del miércoles seis proyectos de ley, tres decretos supremos y una resolución suprema “para cumplir con el mandato de Cumbre Agropecuaria”.

El mandatario presentó estos proyectos de normas  en conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobierno.

Entre los proyectos de ley presentados está uno que declara del 2015 al 2025 como la década del riego, otra norma propuesta es la ampliación de cinco a 20 hectáreas las zonas de desmonte.

El Mandatario también presentó la Ley de Promoción de Alimentos Saludables, por la que se exigirá que todos los productos envasados lleven una etiqueta  con toda la información de sus componentes y llevar una advertencia en caso de contener transgénicos.

Entre los proyectos presentados  esta la ampliación del tiempo de verificación de la Función  Económica  y Social (FES) dentro del saneamiento de tierras que está a cargo del Instituto Nacional de Reforma Agraria (INRA).

La Paz/Fides

