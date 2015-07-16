Evo visita central nuclear argentina Atucha II

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, subrayó este jueves que está trabajando “en conjunto” con el gobierno argentino en el desarrollo de la energía nuclear en su país “con fines pacíficos”.
“Hace años que tenemos una alianza energética con Argentina. Tenía pendiente visitar esta central nuclear. Es impresionante”, aseguró Morales a la prensa, luego de recorrer en la mañana la central nuclear argentina Atucha II.
Acompañado del ministro de Planificación, Julio De Vido, el presidente boliviano remarcó que está “trabajando en conjunto en el desarrollo de la energía nuclear en Bolivia con fines pacíficos”, y puntualizó que tiene “mucho interés en contar con este tipo de tecnología”.
Por su parte, De Vido destacó el trabajo conjunto que se lleva adelante con Bolivia para la transferencia de tecnología en materia de energía nuclear y aseguró: “Estamos trabajando fuertemente para aumentar la colaboración en materia de energía nuclear, fundamentalmente en el proceso de transferencia de tecnología que es central para el desarrollo de cualquier país soberano”.
Evo realiza desde el miércoles una visita oficial a la presidenta argentina Cristina Fernández, en cuyo marco ambos países firmaron una decena de acuerdos en diversas áreas.
BUENOS AIRES (Télam)
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from
an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do
you have any tips or suggestions? Cheers
I am genuinely pleased to glance at this website posts which carries plenty of helpful information, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable information to work on.
You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
You are amazing! Thanks!
I like the helpful information you supply in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check once more right here frequently.
I’m fairly sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the
following!
I do not even know how I ended up here, however I assumed this put up was once good.
I do not understand who you might be however certainly you are
going to a famous blogger when you aren’t already.
Cheers!
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before end I am reading this
fantastic article to improve my knowledge.
Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but
I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show
the same outcome.
Awesome post.
Hello, I enjoy reading through your post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
Hello there, I found your site by way of Google whilst looking for a similar matter, your website
got here up, it appears to be like great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become alert to your weblog
via Google, and located that it’s truly informative.
I am gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful in the event you proceed this in future.
Many other people will likely be benefited from your
writing. Cheers!
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with afterward you can write or else it is complex to write.
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site.
I really hope to view the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own website now 😉
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
A person necessarily assist to make severely posts I’d state.
That is the first time I frequented your web page and so far?
I surprised with the research you made to make this particular publish amazing.
Excellent task!
Heya great website! Does running a blog like this
require a large amount of work? I’ve absolutely no expertise in coding
but I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyway, should you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject however I simply had to ask.
Thanks!
May I just say what a comfort to uncover a person that genuinely understands
what they’re discussing online. You definitely know how to bring a
problem to light and make it important. A lot more people ought to look at this and understand this side of your story.
It’s surprising you aren’t more popular because you definitely have the gift.
I love what you guys are usually up too. This kind of
clever work and reporting! Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails
with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
wonderful points altogether, you just received a new reader.
What may you suggest in regards to your publish that you made some days in the past?
Any positive?
I do trust all of the concepts you have offered on your
post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for starters.
Could you please prolong them a little from subsequent time?
Thanks for the post.
I visited many web pages however the audio feature
for audio songs existing at this web site is in fact marvelous.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching
for long duration
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
It’s the best time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to be
happy. I have learn this submit and if I may I wish to
counsel you few attention-grabbing things or advice.
Perhaps you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I want to learn more issues approximately it!
For the reason that the admin of this website is working, no uncertainty very soon it will be renowned, due to its
feature contents.
Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster
then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Many thanks, I appreciate it!
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but
now as I am a user of internet thus from now I am using net for articles
or reviews, thanks to web.
What’s up, this weekend is good in support of me, for
the reason that this time i am reading this impressive educational
paragraph here at my residence.
There is definately a lot to find out about this topic.
I love all of the points you have made.
Saved as a favorite, I love your site!
I am sure this article has touched all the internet people, its really really pleasant piece of writing on building
up new weblog.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a
captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
If you would like to improve your knowledge only keep visiting this web page and be updated with the latest news update
posted here.