Fecha de publicación: Jueves 16 de julio de 2015 -- 11:14

Evo visita central nuclear argentina Atucha II

Evo Morales visita la planta nuclear argentina Atucha II, el jueves. (ABI)

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, subrayó este jueves que está trabajando “en conjunto” con el gobierno argentino en el desarrollo de la energía nuclear en su país “con fines pacíficos”.

“Hace años que tenemos una alianza energética con Argentina. Tenía pendiente visitar esta central nuclear. Es impresionante”, aseguró Morales a la prensa, luego de recorrer en la mañana la central nuclear argentina Atucha II.

Acompañado del ministro de Planificación, Julio De Vido, el presidente boliviano remarcó que está “trabajando en conjunto en el desarrollo de la energía nuclear en Bolivia con fines pacíficos”, y puntualizó que tiene “mucho interés en contar con este tipo de tecnología”.

Evo Morales junto al ministro argentino de Planificación, Julio De Vido, el viernes en Atucha II. (Télam)

Por su parte, De Vido destacó el trabajo conjunto que se lleva adelante con Bolivia para la transferencia de tecnología en materia de energía nuclear y aseguró: “Estamos trabajando fuertemente para aumentar la colaboración en materia de energía nuclear, fundamentalmente en el proceso de transferencia de tecnología que es central para el desarrollo de cualquier país soberano”.

El presidente Evo Morales posa con técnicos nucleares argentinos durante su visita a la central Atucha II, el jueves. (Télam)

Evo realiza desde el miércoles una visita oficial a la presidenta argentina Cristina Fernández, en cuyo marco ambos países firmaron una decena de acuerdos en diversas áreas.

BUENOS AIRES (Télam)

