Estalla violencia en conflicto potosino

La violencia estalló el viernes en el conflicto entre el Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO) y el Gobierno, al incorporarse a las protestas centenares de trabajadores mineros que chocaron con la policía que resguarda la plaza Murillo de La Paz.
Los choques, que dejaron un saldo de al menos dos manifestantes detenidos, se produjeron después de que un diálogo urgente convocado por el presidente en funciones Alvaro García finalizara sin la concurrencia de COMCIPO, que exige dialogar sólo con el presidente Evo Morales.
Al encuentro asistieron en cambio autoridades regionales, asambleístas y casi todos los 40 alcaldes potosinos, que firmaron un acuerdo general con el Gobierno que da solución a la mayoría de los puntos del pliego petitorio por el cual se moviliza COMCIPO.
Los mineros, acompañados por cívicos potosinos, intentaron ingresar a la plaza a las 16:30 horas, pese a una prohibición expresa de los policías, produciéndose un forcejeo que derivó en una aparente agresión de los manifestantes a los uniformados, con detonación de “cachorros” de dinamita y lanzamiento de piedras, palos y otros objetos.
Los policías respondieron con gran cantidad de gases lacrimógenos, en un enfrentamiento que se extendió varias cuadras alrededor de la plaza, hasta la avenida principal, la Mariscal Santa Cruz. Hubo alboroto y zozobra de los ciudadanos que a esas horas suelen estar en gran cantidad en el centro comercial paceño.
El enfrentamiento se prolongó más de 15 minutos, los manifestantes retrocedieron y encendieron fogatas en plena calle, anunciando que volverían a marchar “en cualquier momento”.
Previamente, desde la mañana, los manifestantes potosinos intentaron cercar la vicepresidencia, donde se desarrollaba el diálogo convocado por García.
Allí hubo también forcejeos entre manifestantes y policías, que lanzaron también gases lacrimógenos.
Testigos dijeron que un hombre joven se desvaneció a causa de los gases y fue evacuado del lugar en una ambulancia.
El conflicto potosino comenzó hace casi un mes, con una marcha desde Potosí a La Paz, y se agravó desde hace 12 días cuando los manifestantes potosinos comenzaron bloqueos en el centro paceño, interrumpidos sólo durante la visita del Papa Francisco, el 8 de julio, y los días 15 y 16 de julio por el aniversario cívico paceño.
LA PAZ / Fides
