García dice que conflicto de Comcipo favorece a Chile

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera dijo este viernes que “la movilización de Comcipo favorece a Chile” y después aseguró “que mientras todos felicitan al presidente Evo por su gestiones a favor del mar, otros marchan contra él”.
Afirmó también que el conflicto entre el Comité Cívico Potosinista y el Gobierno es reflejado por la prensa chilena con una visión a favor del enfrentamiento.
Al realizar estas declaraciones, en el encuentro al que Comcipo se negó a asistir, aunque estaban decenas de alcaldes, asambleístas, y autoridades regionales potosinos, García Linera sostenía algunos periódicos chilenos.
Durante más de 50 minutos el Presidente en ejercicio, reiteró que Comcipo busca favorecer a “intereses ocultos”, con acciones de “golpistas, fascistas y separatistas”, que no son formas de lucha “del pueblo”.
“El interés de esos dirigentes es crear conflicto y por eso no fueron a Uyuni, y quieren conflicto para favorecer a oscuros interés”, indicó.
García Linera realizó estas afirmaciones en una segunda intervención en la reunión en la Vicepresidencia del Estado, que intenta dar una solución al conflicto de Potosí que lleva más 12 días.
“Los bolivianos tenemos una deuda con Potosí y la vamos a pagar, de eso estén seguros” indicó el Vicepresidente.
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing issues with your
RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to join it.
Is there anybody else getting the same RSS problems?
Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re simply too great.
I actually like what you’ve received here, certainly like what
you are stating and the way through which you say it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible.
I can not wait to read far more from you. That is actually a wonderful web site.
This post is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find
out more?
I was excited to discover this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to
check out new stuff on your site.
Good way of telling, and nice post to obtain facts about my presentation topic, which i am going to deliver in school.
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for
this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve
had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought
this post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going
to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for
this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with
hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her
ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic
but I had to tell someone!
Thank you for every other informative blog.
The place else could I get that type of info written in such
a perfect method? I have a undertaking that I am just now operating
on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such info.
I just like the helpful info you supply in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and test once more here
regularly. I am reasonably sure I will be informed
many new stuff proper right here! Best of luck for the following!
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this article together.
I once again find myself spending a significant amount
of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this
web page, and paragraph is in fact fruitful in favor of me,
keep up posting these content.
Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Pretty section of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing on your feeds and even I fulfillment you get entry to
consistently fast.
After checking out a few of the blog posts on your web site, I really appreciate your way of writing a blog.
I book marked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back in the near future.
Take a look at my web site as well and tell me your opinion.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
I certainly enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.
I will make certain to bookmark your blog and definitely will
come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you continue your great job, have a nice weekend!
I visited many websites except the audio quality for audio songs
current at this website is really wonderful.
I could not resist commenting. Exceptionally well
written!
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this site is in fact fastidious and the users are really sharing
good thoughts.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found
a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to
her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to
tell someone!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic
blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to
my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you have been working with?
I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest
website and I would like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any solutions?
I was wondering if you ever considered changing
the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love what
youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way
of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text
for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it
out better?
Asking questions are really pleasant thing if you are
not understanding anything entirely, however this paragraph presents good understanding even.
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness
in your post is just cool and i could assume you are an expert
on this subject. Well with your permission allow
me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is only placing the other person’s blog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same in favor of you.