Fecha de publicación: Viernes 17 de julio de 2015 -- 10:59

García dice que conflicto de Comcipo favorece a Chile

Las autoridades que presiden la reunión sobre Potosí en la Vicepresidencia.ABI

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera dijo este viernes que “la movilización de Comcipo favorece a Chile” y después aseguró “que mientras todos felicitan al presidente Evo por su gestiones a favor del mar, otros marchan contra él”.

Afirmó también que  el conflicto entre el Comité Cívico Potosinista y el Gobierno es reflejado por la prensa chilena con una visión a favor del enfrentamiento.

Al realizar estas declaraciones, en el encuentro al que Comcipo se negó a asistir, aunque estaban decenas de alcaldes, asambleístas, y autoridades regionales potosinos, García Linera sostenía algunos periódicos chilenos.

Durante más de 50 minutos el Presidente en ejercicio, reiteró que Comcipo busca favorecer a “intereses ocultos”, con acciones de “golpistas, fascistas y separatistas”, que no son formas de lucha “del pueblo”.

“El interés de esos dirigentes es crear conflicto y por eso no fueron a Uyuni, y quieren conflicto para favorecer a oscuros interés”, indicó.

García Linera realizó estas afirmaciones en una segunda intervención en la reunión en la Vicepresidencia del Estado, que intenta dar una solución al conflicto de Potosí que lleva más 12 días.

“Los bolivianos tenemos una deuda con Potosí y la vamos a pagar, de eso estén seguros” indicó el Vicepresidente.

,
