Fecha de publicación: Viernes 17 de julio de 2015 -- 16:21

Iglesia Católica agradece recepción al Papa

El Papa Francisco en su visita a La Paz. APG

El Obispo Auxiliar de La Paz, Aurelio Pesoa, agradeció el viernes, a nombre de la Iglesia Católica, a las autoridades y al pueblo boliviano por el recibimiento al Papa Francisco, en su visita pastoral a La Paz y Santa Cruz  del 8 al 10 de julio.

“Agradecemos al señor presidente, Evo Morales, autoridades nacionales, gobernaciones, alcaldías, Fuerzas Armadas, Policía, médicos, Cruz Roja, periodistas y medios de comunicación estatales, privados y de la Iglesia Católica, empresas públicas y privadas, a toda la población en su conjunto que trabajaron y aportaron para que la visita del Papa tenga un feliz desenlace”, establece el comunicado que dio lectura Pesoa, Coordinador Nacional de la visita del Papa.

Asimismo, agradeció a los miles de voluntarios de todo el país, jóvenes, adultos y colaboradores pastorales de las 18 jurisdicciones eclesiales, entre otros, por la participación activa en ese acontecimiento que fue histórico para el país.

“Al hacer un recorrido por todo lo vivido en los últimos meses previos y durante la visita del Santo Padre, no podemos dejar de agradecer toda la colaboración y apoyo desinteresado, en este trabajo que hemos realizado en conjunto con todos los que se han involucrado de un modo u otro”, señala otra parte del documento.

Mencionó que la visita del Santo Padre “nos deja a todos desafíos importantes que nos compromete a seguir trabajando para la construcción del Reino de Dios, buscando y promoviendo la reconciliación y renovación de nuestro pueblo”.

También agradeció al Papa Francisco por su entrega y servicio en el anuncio de la Buena Nueva para el mundo entero.

CEB/Fides

