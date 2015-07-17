Incendio arrasa con un depósito de ropa

El comandante del Cuerpo de Bomberos “Antofagasta”, Edwin Lazo, informó el viernes, que hubo un incendió en un depósito de ropa e en inmediaciones de la ex Estación Central de La Paz.
“El hecho se registró después del mediodía y ante la denuncia de los vecinos, la unidad “mata incendios” se desplazó al lugar con el fin de controlar el fuego, que presuntamente fue causada por un corto circuito y que provocó zozobra”, explicó a los periodistas.
Según el jefe policial, el siniestro se produjo en un garaje o depósito de ropa acumulada en una vivienda de la calle Torrelio, en la parte trasera de la ex Estación de Ferrocarriles.
