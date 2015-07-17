Fecha de publicación: Viernes 17 de julio de 2015 -- 18:47

Incendio arrasa con un depósito de ropa

incendio_garage_la_paz_1420150717El comandante del Cuerpo de Bomberos “Antofagasta”, Edwin Lazo, informó el viernes, que hubo un incendió en un depósito de ropa e en inmediaciones de la ex Estación Central de La Paz.

“El hecho se registró después del mediodía y ante la denuncia de los vecinos, la unidad “mata incendios” se desplazó al lugar con el fin de controlar el fuego, que presuntamente fue causada por un corto circuito y que provocó zozobra”, explicó a los periodistas.

incendio_garage_la_paz_1820150717

Según el jefe policial, el siniestro se produjo en un garaje o depósito de ropa acumulada en una vivienda de la calle Torrelio, en la parte trasera de la ex Estación de Ferrocarriles.

INCENDIO

37 comments on “Incendio arrasa con un depósito de ropa

  2. Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
    a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
    Any suggestions? Kudos!

    Responder

  3. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back
    to your blog? My blog site is in the very same niche as yours
    and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot
    of the information you present here. Please let me know if
    this okay with you. Regards!

    Responder

  4. Hi there very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb ..
    I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also? I’m happy to
    search out numerous useful information here in the put up, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank
    you for sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

  5. Hello there I am so grateful I found your website, I really found you by mistake,
    while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now
    and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round interesting
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
    time to read it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and
    also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more,
    Please do keep up the awesome jo.

    Responder

  6. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but
    after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say excellent blog!

    Responder

  9. Howdy I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking
    on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just
    like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
    read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds,
    so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
    Please do keep up the great b.

    Responder

  11. I was wondering if you ever considered changing
    the layout of your site? Its very well written; I
    love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with
    it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  16. Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same subjects you
    discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information.
    I know my readers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel
    free to shoot me an email.

    Responder

  18. I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  20. You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I to find
    this topic to be actually one thing which I feel
    I would never understand. It seems too complex and very
    extensive for me. I’m having a look ahead to your next publish, I’ll attempt to
    get the dangle of it!

    Responder

  23. I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers
    made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  24. What i don’t realize is actually how you are no longer actually much more smartly-preferred than you may be now.
    You’re so intelligent. You understand thus considerably with regards
    to this topic, produced me personally consider it from numerous varied angles.
    Its like women and men are not involved except it is one thing
    to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs nice.
    At all times deal with it up!

    Responder

  26. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
    you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why
    waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us
    something informative to read?

    Responder

  29. I just like the valuable info you provide for
    your articles. I will bookmark your blog and test again right here
    regularly. I’m reasonably certain I’ll learn many new stuff right right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  31. We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.

    Do you offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
    I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write concerning here.
    Again, awesome weblog!

    Responder

  33. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog!
    I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
    I look forward to fresh updates and will talk
    about this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

    Responder

  36. I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
    Would you offer guest writers to write content for you
    personally? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you
    write with regards to here. Again, awesome weblog!

    Responder

  37. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.

    After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you
    write again soon!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>