Qué exige la movilización de Comcipo

El Comité Cívico Potosinista (Comcipo) plantea los siguientes 26 puntos al Gobierno como su pliego petitorio acordado con una comisión de ministros en noviembre de 2014.
1.- Complejo hidroeléctrico Río Yura Potosí.
2.- Planta hidroeléctrica Supay Chaca Río Pilcomayo.
3.- Hospital de segundo nivel en la zona San Cristóbal de la ciudad de Potosí.
4.- Hospital materno infantil en la ciudad de Potosí.
5.- Hospital de segundo nivel en (Llallagua) dotación de items para los médicos y enfermeras.
6.- Construcción de un puente internacional en Villazón que cuente con todos los servicios de controles internacionales.
7.- Represa Ajnapa Tupiza.
8.- Establecimiento y reversión al municipio de todas las tierras enajenadas por usucapiones fraguadas por personas de la Alcaldía y otras autoridades de Tupiza.
9.- Conclusión camino carretero Incata-San Antonio.
10.- Construcción camino carretero Uyuni – Hito 60.
11.- Mejoramiento de la carretera con doble vía Potosí – Puente Méndez.
12.- Camino carretero Potosí – Colquechaca – Capinota – Cochabamba.
13.- Fábrica de vidrio.
14.- Fábrica de cal en Cayara.
15.- Planta recicladora de basura en la ciudad de Potosí.
16.- Energía eólica en el sudoeste potosino.
17.- Impulsar la reposición de la zona franca en Uyuni.
18.- Ítems para los médicos y enfermeras.
19.- Represa de agua en Puna.
20.- Exploración de yacimientos mineros y petróleo.
21.- Fábrica de cemento en Coroma.
22.- Aeropuerto Internacional en Pampas de Lequezana, de acuerdo con la Ley 4157.
23.- Preservación del Cerro Rico de Potosí.
24.- La no renuncia a la deuda histórica a ser considerada en el tratado de las aguas del Silala, que reivindica la plena soberanía de Bolivia sobre dichos manantiales.
25.- El traslado de la oficina central de la Comibol a la ciudad de Potosí, de acuerdo con la Constitución Política del Estado.
26.- Tema educativo: ítems para trabajadoras sociales y psicólogos en todas las unidades educativas de secundaria.
