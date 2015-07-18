Los más radicales quedan fuera de gobierno griego

Después del voto, llegó la purga. El primer ministro griego, Alexis Tsipras, reemplazó a diez de los 13 ministros de su equipo de gobierno que votaron contra el rescate el miércoles en el Parlamento, en una amplia reestructuración que sacude a la coalición de izquierda radical Syriza, en el poder desde enero pasado, se confirmó este sábado.
El más significativo fue el reemplazo de Panayotis Lafazanis, superministro de Reconstrucción Productiva, Energía y Medio Ambiente, y líder de la Plataforma de Izquierda, el ala más radical de Syriza. Después de conocer las condiciones del tercer plan de rescate, acordado por Tsipras el pasado fin de semana en Bruselas, Lafazanis había manifestado su intención de abandonar el gobierno. El nuevo responsable de esa cartera clave será Panos Skourletis, que hasta ahora dirigía el Ministerio de Trabajo.
Euclides Tsakalotos, que el 6 de julio reemplazó a Yanis Varoufakis en el Ministerio de Finanzas, fue confirmado en su cargo.
Esa purga generalizada fue resuelta horas después de conocerse la votación del Parlamento alemán (Bundestag), que aprobó por 439 votos (sobre un total de 598) el tercer plan de rescate a Grecia por más de 80.000 millones de euros.
La Cámara baja respondió de esa manera al pedido de la canciller Angela Merkel de “evitar el caos”. Ese resultado está lejos de ser satisfactorio para Merkel, pues la rebelión de diputados democristianos (CDU) y socialcristianos (CSU) incluyó 60 diputados que votaron no y cinco que se abstuvieron. Ese bloque representa el doble del caudal registrado durante la última votación sobre Grecia en febrero último.
Esta “última oportunidad” acordada a Grecia “sólo funcionará si el país moviliza todas sus fuerzas”, advirtió el ministro alemán de Finanzas, Wolfgang Schäuble, ante el Bundestag.
El Parlamento austríaco votó en el mismo sentido, al igual que lo hizo la Asamblea Nacional francesa el jueves.
Las primeras aprobaciones legislativas permitieron que los 28 países de la Unión Europea (UE) desbloquearan una línea financiera de emergencia de 7160 millones de euros.
Ese crédito puente de tres meses de duración será girado “antes del lunes” para que el país pueda hacer frente a sus compromisos de los próximos 40 días mientras negocia el plan de rescate, explicó Valdis Dombrovskis, comisario (ministro) europeo a cargo del euro.
El 20 de julio Grecia debe pagar 4.200 millones al Banco Central Europeo (BCE) y, si es posible, 1.600 millones de euros al Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) que están en default desde el 30 de junio. El 20 de agosto tiene otra cuota de 3200 millones con el BCE.
A medida que empiezan a desbloquearse los obstáculos institucionales, el Mecanismo Europeo de Estabilización Financiera (MEDE), que debe aportar unos 50.000 millones al fondo de rescate, aprobó formalmente su participación en el plan de ayuda.
Como si sus dolores de cabeza políticos fueran pocos, Tsipras enfrenta una serie de incendios forestales cerca de Atenas y en el sur del Peloponeso, que obligaron a evacuar dos localidades amenazadas por las llamas. Uno de los incendios se produjo en el monte Ymette, situado a 10 kilómetros del centro de la capital.
