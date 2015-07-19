Fecha de publicación: Domingo 19 de julio de 2015 -- 11:54

Gobierno acepta mediación de Iglesia en conflicto de Potosí

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana. APG

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana. APG

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, dijo que el Gobierno, “está dispuesto a aceptar la mediación de la Iglesia Católica para llegar a una solución con COMCIPO”, las afirmaciones las realizó en una entrevista con los medios estatales en la mañana del domingo.

Quintana fue entrevistado por medios estatales para dar una explicación sobre el conflicto de Potosí que lleva más de 15 días.

En la entrevista el Ministro de la Presidencia, dijo que los “26 puntos del pliego potosino ahora está acompañado de dinamita, pero pese a eso  estamos dispuestos a dialogar”.

El viernes el Gobierno y los alcaldes de  Potosí  firmaron un acuerdo y en conferencia de prensa dijeron que el conflicto se había solucionado y que todo el pliego petitorio fue cumplido en su totalidad.

El sábado en una concentración en el norte de Potosí, el presidente  Evo Morales, indicó que no hay nada que negociar con los cívicos potosinos movilizados.

El presidente del  Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO), Jhonny Llally  indicó que las movilizaciones se intensificarán en La Paz y Potosí a partir de mañana lunes.

17 comments on “Gobierno acepta mediación de Iglesia en conflicto de Potosí

  1. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.

    I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will eventually
    come back in the foreseeable future. I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

  4. Thanks for some other informative site. Where else may I get that
    type of information written in such a perfect means?
    I’ve a undertaking that I’m simply now operating on, and I’ve been on the glance
    out for such info.

    Responder

  5. Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clarity
    in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed
    to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

    Responder

  7. Can I simply say what a relief to find somebody who truly understands what
    they are talking about on the net. You actually know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    More people must read this and understand this side of the story.

    It’s surprising you are not more popular given that you certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  12. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.
    I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will come back
    someday. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great posts,
    have a nice morning!

    Responder

  16. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to
    my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.

    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have
    some experience with something like this. Please
    let me know if you run into anything. I truly
    enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
    updates.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>