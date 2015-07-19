Gobierno acepta mediación de Iglesia en conflicto de Potosí

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, dijo que el Gobierno, “está dispuesto a aceptar la mediación de la Iglesia Católica para llegar a una solución con COMCIPO”, las afirmaciones las realizó en una entrevista con los medios estatales en la mañana del domingo.
Quintana fue entrevistado por medios estatales para dar una explicación sobre el conflicto de Potosí que lleva más de 15 días.
En la entrevista el Ministro de la Presidencia, dijo que los “26 puntos del pliego potosino ahora está acompañado de dinamita, pero pese a eso estamos dispuestos a dialogar”.
El viernes el Gobierno y los alcaldes de Potosí firmaron un acuerdo y en conferencia de prensa dijeron que el conflicto se había solucionado y que todo el pliego petitorio fue cumplido en su totalidad.
El sábado en una concentración en el norte de Potosí, el presidente Evo Morales, indicó que no hay nada que negociar con los cívicos potosinos movilizados.
El presidente del Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO), Jhonny Llally indicó que las movilizaciones se intensificarán en La Paz y Potosí a partir de mañana lunes.
