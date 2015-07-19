Fecha de publicación: Domingo 19 de julio de 2015 -- 11:04

Joseph Blatter reaparecerá el lunes

El presidente de la FIFA Joseph Blatter. FIFA.COM

El presidente de la FIFA Joseph Blatter. FIFA.COM

Joseph Blatter reaparecerá mañana lunes para explicar las decisiones del Comité Ejecutivo de la Federación Internacional de Futbol Asociado (FIFA) sobre la fecha del nuevo Congreso que elegirá presidente y sobre las reformas que la organización pretende acometer tras el escándalo de corrupción destapado a finales de mayo.

A 45 días de anunciar de forma inesperada su decisión de dejar la presidencia, Blatter se expondrá públicamente en la sede de la FIFA en Zúrich para oficializar su deseo de reformar el organismo que comanda desde 1998, en busca de transparencia y limpieza.

Mientras siguen en curso las investigaciones del FBI y la justicia suiza, la FIFA ha seguido funcionando con aparente normalidad, sin dejar de reiterar su disposición a colaborar, aunque Blatter ha suspendido su agenda de viajes y reducido al máximo sus apariciones públicas.

La propia FIFA confirmó hace días que su presidente, ahora de forma interina, será el encargado de poner voz, junto al secretario general, Jerome Valcke, a las decisiones del Comité Ejecutivo, cuya agenda incluye dos puntos principales, un informe inicial de Blatter y el próximo congreso extraordinario.

Agencias/Zurich/ Suiza

34 comments on “Joseph Blatter reaparecerá el lunes

  5. Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog
    stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
    Thank you

    Responder

  6. It is the best time to make a few plans for the long run and
    it’s time to be happy. I have learn this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some fascinating things or suggestions.
    Perhaps you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
    I wish to learn more things approximately it!

    Responder

  7. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to
    make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you
    could be giving us something informative to read?

    Responder

  9. Howdy excellent website! Does running a blog similar
    to this require a great deal of work? I have very little understanding
    of coding but I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyway, if you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off topic but I just needed to ask. Appreciate
    it!

    Responder

  10. Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Taking a few minutes and
    actual effort to produce a top notch article…
    but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never manage to get anything done.

    Responder

  11. I am extremely inspired together with your writing abilities as well as with
    the structure in your blog. Is this a paid topic or did you
    modify it your self? Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s rare to look a nice blog like this one these days..

    Responder

  14. Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.

    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hello there, You have performed an excellent job.

    I will definitely digg it and in my view suggest to my friends.
    I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.

    Responder

  15. What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re
    not really much more smartly-appreciated than you may be right now.
    You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore significantly on the subject of this matter,
    produced me personally consider it from numerous
    various angles. Its like women and men aren’t interested except it
    is something to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent.
    All the time maintain it up!

    Responder

  16. Everything is very open with a precise clarification of the issues.
    It was definitely informative. Your website is extremely helpful.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  19. Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so
    I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information.
    I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Terrific blog and outstanding design.

    Responder

  24. This is the perfect website for anybody who wishes to understand this topic.
    You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I
    really will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a subject that’s
    been written about for a long time. Great stuff, just excellent!

    Responder

  28. I believe everything posted was very reasonable.
    However, what about this? suppose you added a little content?
    I am not saying your content is not good., but
    suppose you added a post title that makes people want more?
    I mean RadioFides.com | Joseph Blatter reaparecerá
    el lunes is a little boring. You should peek at Yahoo’s
    front page and see how they create news headlines to grab viewers to open the
    links. You might try adding a video or a related picture or
    two to grab people interested about everything’ve got to say.

    In my opinion, it might make your posts a little livelier.

    Responder

  29. Hello there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
    Whenever I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some
    overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Besides that, fantastic website!

    Responder

  32. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
    Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
    A few of my blog visitors have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks
    great in Firefox. Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  33. Superb site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked about in this
    article? I’d really like to be a part of community where
    I can get suggestions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>