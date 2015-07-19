Joseph Blatter reaparecerá el lunes

Joseph Blatter reaparecerá mañana lunes para explicar las decisiones del Comité Ejecutivo de la Federación Internacional de Futbol Asociado (FIFA) sobre la fecha del nuevo Congreso que elegirá presidente y sobre las reformas que la organización pretende acometer tras el escándalo de corrupción destapado a finales de mayo.
A 45 días de anunciar de forma inesperada su decisión de dejar la presidencia, Blatter se expondrá públicamente en la sede de la FIFA en Zúrich para oficializar su deseo de reformar el organismo que comanda desde 1998, en busca de transparencia y limpieza.
Mientras siguen en curso las investigaciones del FBI y la justicia suiza, la FIFA ha seguido funcionando con aparente normalidad, sin dejar de reiterar su disposición a colaborar, aunque Blatter ha suspendido su agenda de viajes y reducido al máximo sus apariciones públicas.
La propia FIFA confirmó hace días que su presidente, ahora de forma interina, será el encargado de poner voz, junto al secretario general, Jerome Valcke, a las decisiones del Comité Ejecutivo, cuya agenda incluye dos puntos principales, un informe inicial de Blatter y el próximo congreso extraordinario.
Agencias/Zurich/ Suiza
