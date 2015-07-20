Bajan a la mitad salarios de Gestora Pública de pensiones

El presidente Evo Morales anunció el lunes que los salarios de los ejecutivos de la Gestora Pública de Seguridad Social de Largo Plazo, en actual proceso de organización, serán la mitad de lo fijado inicialmente.
El salario del gerente general de la Gestora, que estaba fijado en 70.000 bolivianos mensuales, será de 35.000 bolivianos. Igual recorte se aplicará a toda la planta ejecutiva de la entidad.
Morales dijo que el recorte es producto de una negociación entre el Ministerio de Economía y la Central Obrera Boliviana, en atención a las protestas de sectores laborales y de las organizaciones de jubilados contra los altos salarios de los administradores de las pensiones.
Al respecto, el siguiente es el reporte de la agencia estatal ABI:
El presidente Evo Morales anunció el lunes una evaluación permanente a los ejecutivos de la Gestora Pública de Seguridad Social de Largo Plazo, que percibirán un salario de 35.000 bolivianos, en el marco de un acuerdo entre el Gobierno y la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB).
“Por ahora está acordada la petición de la COB de los 35.000 bolivianos, pero quiero decirles que debe haber una evaluación permanente si manejan muy bien, excelente, si hay que reconocer el trabajo de nuestros compañeros profesionales hay que valorar eso y reconocer, eso será un trabajo conjunto”, señaló.
En el acto de presentación del complemento de nutrición para el adulto mayor denominado ‘Carmelo’, el Mandatario recordó que según la nueva Constitución Política del Estado (CPE) se determinó la nacionalización del Fondo de Pensiones debido a que los aportes de los trabajadores eran manejados por sectores privados y extranjeros.
“Se ha estatizado la administración, ahora llamada Gestora Pública sobre el Fondo de Pensiones, quiero que sepan en especial los asalariados el gerente o el presidente ganaban 120.000 bolivianos, hemos bajado a 70.000 bolivianos (…), pero ahora el sueldo máximo será 35.000 bolivianos aunque yo hubiera querido 30.000″, dijo.
Según Morales, en el país existen muy pocos profesionales expertos en temas de administración que pueden acompañar la dirección de la Gestora Pública por lo que se justifica el salario de los ejecutivos.
En enero pasado, el gabinete de ministros aprobó el decreto supremo que constituye la Gestora Pública de Seguridad Social de Largo Plazo, que administrará todos los aportes laborales para la jubilación de los trabajadores bolivianos.
El artículo 1 del decreto establece la constitución y aprobación de los estatutos y la escala salarial del personal ejecutivo de la Gestora Pública, que concretará la migración de todos los datos y aportes actualmente colocados en las privadas administradoras de fondos de pensiones Futuro y Previsión.
LA PAZ / Fides-ABI
