Después de tres semanas, reabren bancos en Grecia

Después de tres semanas de hacer filas detrás de los cajeros automáticos, este lunes por primera vez, los griegos hicieron cola para entrar a los bancos, que reabrieron tras 21 días de cierre para evitar el colapso del sistema mientras Grecia negociaba un nuevo rescate con sus acreedores.
Sin embargo, las noticias no son del todo buenas para los griegos: las restricciones se mantienen, aunque levemente más flexible; los pagos y transferencias bancarias al extranjero aún no son posibles; y, además, aumentan los productos y servicios, ya que comenzaron a regir los incrementos en el Impuesto al Valor Agregado (IVA) exigidos por la Unión Europea. La bolsa de Atenas también permanecerá cerrada hasta nuevo aviso.
Los aumentos en el IVA en los términos del rescate que entraron en vigor implican alzas en los alimentos y el transporte público del 13 al 23 por ciento, tal como establecía el acuerdo que firmaron hace una semana el gobierno de izquierda de Alexis Tsipras y sus acreedores a cambio de un nuevo rescate de hasta 86.000 millones de euros.
Los cierres de los bancos fueron la señal más visible de la crisis que llevó a Grecia al borde de salir del euro a principios de este mes y amenazó los cimientos de la moneda común europea.
La reapertura se produce tras la aceptación por parte de Tsipras de un duro paquete de exigencias de los socios europeos a cambio del tercer rescate, pero la revuelta en el seno del partido gobernante pone en peligro la estabilidad del Gobierno heleno y representantes del Ejecutivo han indicado que podría ser necesario celebrar elecciones en septiembre u octubre.
En el centro de Atenas se formaban colas en el exterior de las sucursales bancarias, con colas de ciudadanos que querían acceder a sus depósitos después de tres semanales difíciles.
“Las cosas están mejor que en las últimas semanas. Gracias a Dios no hemos terminado con el dracma”, dijo Maria Papadopoulou, jubilada de 62 años. “Vine para pagar mis facturas y mis impuestos hoy. La semana pasada no pude y todo esto resulta muy agotador para las personas mayores como yo”, añadió.
Las nuevas reglas
Los controles de capitales se mantienen para evitar una temida fuga masiva de fondos y los límites a los retiros de efectivo se han hecho un poco más flexibles, con un límite semanal de 420 euros (60 euros por día) en lugar del límite diario anterior, situado en 60 euros.
Los griegos podrán depositar cheques pero no dinero en efectivo, pagar facturas, así como tener acceso a cajas de seguridad y retirar dinero sin una tarjeta.
En los bancos indican que podría haber interrupciones menores después de tres semanas sin los servicios, pero esperan que en general impere la normalidad.
Pago al BCE y el FMI
Además, Grecia inició el proceso para el pago de un total de 6200 millones de euros al Banco Central Europeo (BCE) y al Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), dijeron hoy funcionarios del Ministerio de Finanzas a la agencia Reuters.
Grecia abonará al BCE los 3500 millones de euros en bonos y los 700 millones de euros en intereses, en total 4200 millones de euros.
Por otro lado, saldará su deuda con el FMI al hacer frente a los 2000 millones que debe, 1500 millones de los tramos de crédito que vencían durante el mes de junio y 500 millones en intereses.
Debido a la asfixia financiera que atravesaba y en plenas negociaciones con los acreedores, el Ejecutivo de Alexis Tsipras solicitó agrupar todos los pagos correspondientes a junio en un único pago con vencimiento el 30 de junio.
Tras no abonar esta cantidad en el plazo previsto, Grecia entró “en mora” con el organismo internacional.
El pago de hoy al BCE se consideraba clave para que el país no incurriera en el impago, lo que podría haber supuesto el final de la liquidez que con carácter excepcional la entidad monetaria facilita a los bancos griegos a través del mecanismo de créditos de urgencia conocido como ELA.
Grecia puede hacer frente a los pagos, ya que hoy dispondrá del crédito de 7160 millones de euros de la Unión Europea, concedido para saldar los pagos más urgentes y que es fruto del acuerdo alcanzado entre el Gobierno griego y la eurozona en el Consejo Europeo de hace una semana.
Atenas/Grecia/Agencias
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about,
why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your
site when you could be giving us something informative to read?
There is definately a great deal to find out about this issue.
I like all of the points you have made.
Magnificent site. Lots of useful info here. I’m sending it to
several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks
for your sweat!
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to
blogroll.
First of all I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before
writing. I have had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems
like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost simply just trying to figure out how
to begin. Any ideas or hints? Cheers!
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a
tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Saved as a favorite, I like your web site!
Outstanding quest there. What occurred after? Thanks!
I believe what you published was very reasonable.
However, consider this, suppose you were to write a awesome
headline? I ain’t suggesting your information isn’t solid., but suppose you added something to possibly get people’s attention? I
mean RadioFides.com | Después de tres semanas, reabren bancos en Grecia is kinda boring.
You should glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create article headlines to get people to click.
You might add a video or a related pic or two to get people excited about everything’ve got to say.
In my opinion, it would make your posts a little bit more interesting.
What’s up to all, since I am genuinely eager of reading this weblog’s post to be
updated regularly. It includes nice information.
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for
your further post thank you once again.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering
the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to
“return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few
of your ideas!!
Thank you, I have just been looking for information about
this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest
I have came upon so far. But, what about
the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the source?
Hi there to all, since I am really keen of reading this webpage’s post to be
updated on a regular basis. It contains nice stuff.
Hello, everything is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s genuinely excellent, keep up writing.
No matter if some one searches for his required thing, therefore he/she needs to
be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve done a formidable
job and our entire neighborhood will be grateful to you.
Hello to every one, the contents existing at this website
are in fact awesome for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to
protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
You made some good points there. I checked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go
along with your views on this website.
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out
pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not
sure where to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
Thanks
you’re in reality a excellent webmaster. The site loading pace is incredible.
It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a excellent job
in this matter!
Nice blog here! Additionally your site quite a bit up very
fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link on your host?
I desire my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
always i used to read smaller posts that as well clear their
motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading at this time.
You ought to take part in a contest for one of the
greatest blogs on the internet. I will recommend this blog!