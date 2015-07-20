Fecha de publicación: Lunes 20 de julio de 2015 -- 16:46

Kerry advierte que camino con Cuba será “largo y complejo”

John Kerry, secretario de Estado de EEUU y Bruno Rodriguez, canciller de Cuba.

El secretario estadounidense de Estado, John Kerry, admitió que el camino para la normalización completa de las relaciones bilaterales con Cuba será “largo y complejo”, pero expresó su esperanza de que los dos países puedan vivir “como buenos vecinos”.

“No se confundan, el proceso a la normalización completa de las relaciones (…) será largo y complejo. En el camino habrá tropiezos y momentos de frustración. Será necesario tener paciencia. Todo eso es razón suficiente para empezar”, dijo Kerry a la prensa al fin de un encuentro con el canciller cubano, Bruno Rodríguez.

“Celebramos este día, el 20 de julio, porque hoy empezamos a reparar lo que estaba dañado y a abrir lo que tanto tiempo ha estado cerrado”, dijo Kerry en español en una conferencia de prensa junto a Rodríguez.

En español, Kerry agregó: “Puedo asegurarles que EEUU hará su parte”.

Kerry y Rodríguez se estrecharon las manos ante una multitud de cámaras fotográficas y posteriormente iniciaron una reunión, en la misma jornada en que los dos países restablecieron formalmente sus relaciones diplomáticas. Es la primera reunión de este nivel en 57 años.

Antes de la visita del canciller Rodríguez al Departamento de Estado, la primera de un responsable de la diplomacia cubana en esa sede desde la ruptura de relaciones, en 1961, hoy tuvo lugar la colocación de la bandera cubana, junto a las del resto los de países con los que EEUU tiene relaciones, en el salón de entrada de dicha institución.

John Kerry viajará a Cuba el próximo 14 de agosto para el izado de la bandera estadounidense en la embajada de su país en La Habana, indicó hoy la cadena de televisión CNN. Este viaje será el primero de un secretario de Estado norteamericano a Cuba desde 1945.

Con la reapertura de embajadas, los hasta ahora jefes de las respectivas secciones de intereses, José Ramón Cabañas (Cuba) y Jeffery  De Laurentis (EEUU), pasarán a ser encargados de negocios mientras ambos gobiernos nombran a sus respectivos embajadores.

