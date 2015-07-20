Kerry advierte que camino con Cuba será “largo y complejo”

El secretario estadounidense de Estado, John Kerry, admitió que el camino para la normalización completa de las relaciones bilaterales con Cuba será “largo y complejo”, pero expresó su esperanza de que los dos países puedan vivir “como buenos vecinos”.
“No se confundan, el proceso a la normalización completa de las relaciones (…) será largo y complejo. En el camino habrá tropiezos y momentos de frustración. Será necesario tener paciencia. Todo eso es razón suficiente para empezar”, dijo Kerry a la prensa al fin de un encuentro con el canciller cubano, Bruno Rodríguez.
“Celebramos este día, el 20 de julio, porque hoy empezamos a reparar lo que estaba dañado y a abrir lo que tanto tiempo ha estado cerrado”, dijo Kerry en español en una conferencia de prensa junto a Rodríguez.
En español, Kerry agregó: “Puedo asegurarles que EEUU hará su parte”.
Kerry y Rodríguez se estrecharon las manos ante una multitud de cámaras fotográficas y posteriormente iniciaron una reunión, en la misma jornada en que los dos países restablecieron formalmente sus relaciones diplomáticas. Es la primera reunión de este nivel en 57 años.
Antes de la visita del canciller Rodríguez al Departamento de Estado, la primera de un responsable de la diplomacia cubana en esa sede desde la ruptura de relaciones, en 1961, hoy tuvo lugar la colocación de la bandera cubana, junto a las del resto los de países con los que EEUU tiene relaciones, en el salón de entrada de dicha institución.
John Kerry viajará a Cuba el próximo 14 de agosto para el izado de la bandera estadounidense en la embajada de su país en La Habana, indicó hoy la cadena de televisión CNN. Este viaje será el primero de un secretario de Estado norteamericano a Cuba desde 1945.
Con la reapertura de embajadas, los hasta ahora jefes de las respectivas secciones de intereses, José Ramón Cabañas (Cuba) y Jeffery De Laurentis (EEUU), pasarán a ser encargados de negocios mientras ambos gobiernos nombran a sus respectivos embajadores.
Generally I do not read post on blogs, however I would like to say that this
write-up very pressured me to check out and do so!
Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice article.
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world all is available on net?
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity concerning unexpected emotions.
It’s very easy to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this post at this site.
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something
that helped me. Cheers!
Very good post. I am experiencing some of these issues as well..
Thanks in favor of sharing such a fastidious thought, article is pleasant, thats why i have read it
fully
You’ve made some decent points there. I looked on the net for more
information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice even as
you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided shiny transparent idea
When some one searches for his necessary thing, so he/she wants to be available
that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over
here.
Hey very nice site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I’m glad to search out so many useful information right here in the post, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Keep on writing, great job!
Fine way of describing, and pleasant paragraph to get data concerning
my presentation subject matter, which i am going to deliver
in academy.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just
posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative to read?
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also
with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a
great blog like this one these days.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this
board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I
hope to give something back and help others like you
aided me.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after
browsing through some of the post I realized it’s
new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole
my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot
drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has
83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share
it with someone!
Fine way of describing, and pleasant article to take
facts regarding my presentation subject, which i
am going to convey in university.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
It’s an amazing article in favor of all the online users; they will take benefit from it I am sure.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge about unexpected emotions.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all
is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure.
Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Many thanks
Do you have any video of that? I’d love to find
out more details.
Thank you for every other excellent post. Where else may just anybody get that type of info in such a perfect manner of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such
information.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto
a friend who was doing a little homework on this. And
he actually ordered me dinner simply because I found it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending
the time to discuss this matter here on your blog.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this web page,
and piece of writing is genuinely fruitful designed for me,
keep up posting such articles or reviews.