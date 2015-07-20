Ministro Romero descarta reunión Evo Morales-COMCIPO

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, sostuvo que una reunión entre el presidente Evo Morales y los dirigentes del Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO) está descartada por considerar que la movilización es política.
“Se ha descartado completamente que el presidente Evo Morales sostenga una reunión con COMCIPO, dado que hemos caracterizado este conflicto como político y los últimos acontecimientos en los últimas horas nos han ratificado plenamente”, puntualizó el Ministro Romero.
En una conferencia de prensa, Romero enumeró las causas por las que para el Gobierno la movilización es política y afirmó que todos los intentos e invitaciones para instalar una mesa de diálogo, para evaluar sus demandas, han fracasado por la actitud intransigente de los dirigentes de COMCIPO.
El Ministro de Gobierno indicó que según información que llegó hasta su despacho, en reunión realizada la noche del domingo en la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA), las instituciones representadas en la movilización de COMCIPO decidieron dialogar con los ministros.
Informó que los dirigentes de COMCIPO en lugar de canalizar el diálogo tras esa decisión, decidieron realizar dos reuniones la mañana del lunes: la primera de la Directiva que decidió no acatar la decisión de las instituciones y la segunda un Consejo Consultivo en la que algunas organizaciones plantearon la posibilidad de un diálogo con los ministros.
“No solamente no fueron escuchados, sino que no fue tomada en cuenta su opinión, sino que algún caso uno de ellos inclusive fue desalojado del recinto de la reunión”, denunció Romero.
“Nunca el Gobierno Nacional ha señalado que no dialogará con tal o cual dirigente, nunca ha asumido el veto del presidente de COMCIPO o los directivos, hemos criticado un doble discurso, una actitud política pero nunca hemos vetado a los dirigentes para un escenario de diálogo”, concluyó el funcionario.
La Paz/Fides
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time
to be happy. I have read this post and if
I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this
website needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the advice!
I am really happy to read this weblog posts which
includes lots of useful facts, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
I really love your site.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you develop this amazing site
yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create
my very own blog and want to find out where you got this from or what the theme is called.
Appreciate it!
Hello, just wanted to mention, I liked this article.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
My brother recommended I might like this blog.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I am actually grateful to the owner of this web page who has shared this enormous post at
at this place.
Hi there are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Great post! We are linking to this particularly great post on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time
as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vivid transparent concept
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not
sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble.
You are amazing! Thanks!
May I just say what a relief to find a person that really understands what they’re talking about on the net.
You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
A lot more people ought to look at this and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you’re not more popular since you certainly have
the gift.
Hey would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working
with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this
blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest
a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price? Cheers, I appreciate it!
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished
to mention that I’ve truly loved surfing around your weblog
posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest authoring on other sites?
I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new
iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your
posts! Keep up the excellent work!
If you desire to obtain a great deal from this article then you have to apply such techniques to your won blog.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for ig