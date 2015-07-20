Ministro Romero descarta reunión Evo Morales-COMCIPO

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, sostuvo que una reunión entre el presidente Evo Morales y los dirigentes del Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO) está descartada por considerar que la movilización es política.

“Se ha descartado completamente que el presidente Evo Morales sostenga una reunión con COMCIPO, dado que hemos caracterizado este conflicto como político y los últimos acontecimientos en los últimas horas nos han ratificado plenamente”, puntualizó el Ministro Romero.

En una conferencia de prensa, Romero enumeró las causas por las que para el Gobierno la movilización es política y afirmó que todos los intentos e invitaciones para instalar una mesa de diálogo, para evaluar sus demandas, han fracasado por la actitud intransigente de los dirigentes de COMCIPO.

El Ministro de Gobierno indicó que según información que llegó hasta su despacho, en reunión realizada la noche del domingo en la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA), las instituciones representadas en la movilización de COMCIPO decidieron dialogar con los ministros.

Informó que los dirigentes de COMCIPO en lugar de canalizar el diálogo tras esa decisión, decidieron realizar dos reuniones la mañana del lunes: la primera de la Directiva que decidió no acatar la decisión de las instituciones y la segunda un Consejo Consultivo en la que algunas organizaciones plantearon la posibilidad de un diálogo con los ministros.

“No solamente no fueron escuchados, sino que no fue tomada en cuenta su opinión, sino que algún caso uno de ellos inclusive fue desalojado del recinto de la reunión”, denunció Romero.

“Nunca el Gobierno Nacional ha señalado que no dialogará con tal o cual dirigente, nunca ha asumido el veto del presidente de COMCIPO o los directivos, hemos criticado un doble discurso, una actitud política pero nunca hemos vetado a los dirigentes para un escenario de diálogo”, concluyó el funcionario.

La Paz/Fides