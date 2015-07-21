Fecha de publicación: Martes 21 de julio de 2015 -- 08:51

Conflicto potosino estancado, no hay diálogo

Manifestantes potosinos congregados en La Paz aguardan instrucciones en el coliseo universitario. (APG)

Manifestantes potosinos congregados en La Paz aguardan instrucciones en el coliseo universitario. (APG)

El conflicto cívico potosino estaba estancado este martes, entre mutuas demandas de diálogo y mediación,  al cumplirse dos semanas de paro y bloqueos en la ciudad de Potosí y marchas callejeras en La Paz.

El Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO), encabezado por Jhonny Lllalli, insiste en que sólo hablará con el presidente Evo Morales, y no con sus ministros, en tanto que el Gobierno afirma tajantemente que el primer mandatario no intervendrá directamente en el conflicto.

Llalli dijo que COMCIPO, en sucesivas asambleas realizadas en Potosí y La Paz, quiere explicar personalmente a Morales el incumplimiento de los acuerdos Gobierno-Cívicos firmados hace cinco años, de los cuales surgió el pliego petitorio de 26 proyectos de desarrollo que ahora son la bandera de la protesta.

Una mediación de la Iglesia Católica y el Defensor del Pueblo fue aceptada por ambas partes, pero el condicionamiento a la presencia de Evo, por parte de los cívicos, parecía ser el mayor obstáculo para la instalación del diálogo.

Entretanto, el ministro de Minería, César Navarro, advirtió que la empresa metalúrgica Manquiri, que está tomada por los cívicos potosinos desde hace 13 días, podría cerrarse a causa del conflicto.

LA PAZ /Fides

