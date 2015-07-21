Evo defiende exploración petrolera agresiva

La exploración en siete de las 22 áreas protegidas que tiene el país sólo tendrá una incidencia del 0,04% del territorio nacional, afirmó este martes el presidente del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia, Evo Morales Ayma durante la inauguración del V Congreso Internacional Gas & Petróleo.
“Tenemos todo el derecho de hacer exploraciones en las llamadas áreas protegidas y vamos hacer(lo) con mucha fuerza. Para información del pueblo boliviano y el mundo entero, Bolivia tiene 22 áreas protegidas, vamos a explorar en siete y sólo se va usar del terreno el 0,04 por ciento. ¿Qué afectación (hay) en tema del medio ambiente?”, preguntó el mandatario en su discurso inaugural.
La decisión del gobierno nacional de explorar en áreas protegidas tiene el apoyo de la Asamblea Nacional del Pueblo Guaraní (ANPG) y del Consejo de Capitanes Guaraníes de Chuquisaca, organizaciones que acordaron recientemente avalar la exploración de hidrocarburos en sus territorios luego de la socialización de los decretos supremos 2298, 2195, 2366, 2368 que regulan la actividad.
Además, acordaron dar continuidad a los procesos de consulta y participación para actividades exploratorias.
Al respecto, Evo señaló que es una decisión “sabia y responsable” y que no está sometida a fundaciones y Organizaciones No Gubernamentales, menos a personas vinculadas a países europeos y de Estados Unidos.
LA CONSULTA
Al referirse al proceso de consulta, Morales dijo que por normas nacionales, no concluirá con la entrega de recursos económicos, sino con proyectos productivos a favor de las comunidades indígenas que viven en las áreas de influencia de los proyectos exploratorios.
“Las consultas van a ser importantes, vamos a respetar las consultas, pero cuando hay alguna manipulación externa mediante nuestros hermanos indígenas ni se imaginan cómo perjudican”, dijo.
“Intentarán todavía algunos agentes externos para manipular, pero aquí de manera soberana y digna nosotros decidimos nuestra políticas dónde y cómo exploramos sin ninguna intromisión extranjera esa es nuestra política”, señaló el Presidente.
Según información de YPFB, el congreso es un referente internacional donde se analizará toda la coyuntura y las estrategias que podrían establecerse en la industria del gas y petróleo, para adquirir las experiencias de los expositores, ponerlas en marcha y utilizarlas en el mercado de los hidrocarburos en el país.
También se discutirá y se conversarán ejes temáticos de actualidad que permitirán conocer con mayor profundidad el comportamiento y las perspectivas de los mercados internacionales del gas y del petróleo.
El evento se desarrollará en el Hotel Los Tajibos de Santa Cruz, el martes y miércoles, con la participación de representantes de nueve países y al menos 25 empresas internacionales.
SANTA CRUZ / ANYPFB-ABI
