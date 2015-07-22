Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 22 de julio de 2015 -- 19:22

Alcalde de La Paz pide a COMCIPO frenar violencia

Luis_Revilla_2El Alcalde  de La Paz, Luis Revilla envió una carta a la dirigencia del Comité Cívico de Potosí (COMCIPO) para pedir se evite el uso de la violencia en las manifestaciones que realiza en el centro paceño en busca de sus reivindicaciones.

“Estoy enviando una carta a los dirigentes, para pedirles que evitemos este tipo de acciones violentas, no creo que sea imprescindible dinamitar las calles, la ciudad para hacer escuchar sus demandas, creo que todo el pueblo boliviano ha escuchado muy claramente cuáles son las preocupaciones del pueblo potosino y nos parece absolutamente innecesario este despliegue de acciones que ponen en zozobra al conjunto de la ciudadanía”, manifestó Revilla, en contacto telefónico con radio Fides.

En horas de la mañana, el Burgomaestre paceño instó a la dirigencia de COMCIPO y al Gobierno a entablar el diálogo de manera inmediata a fin de que retorne la tranquilidad en las calles de la ciudad de La Paz y la ciudadanía pueda desarrollar sus actividades cotidianas sin dificultades.

“Vamos a pedirle a los dirigentes, que en el marco de la solidaridad que La Paz siempre tendrá con Potosí, pues también ellos puedan actuar con tranquilidad, puedan evitar este tipo de hechos, pues generan zozobra, mucha preocupación en los padres, hay muchos niños que circulan en la ciudad en distintas horas, particularmente al medio día como ha ocurrido el día de hoy y pues estos hechos no pueden repetirse”, la autoridad municipal.

En referencia a la sindicación del vicepresidente, Alvaro Garcia, de que Sol.bo estaría agitando la protesta de COMCIPO, debido a que el expresidente de la entidad potosina, Celestino Condori, trabaja en la Gobernación Paceña, la autoridad edil aseguró que esa acusación es sin fundamento.

“En los conflictos a veces se busca sacar réditos políticos acusando falsamente a los adversarios….el señor Condori no es miembro de Sol.bo, ni siquiera lo conozco personalmente, pero además, el señor Condori, hasta donde yo sé, ni siquiera es dirigente, era dirigente hace tres años, y ahora los dirigentes del Comité Cívico de Potosí son a los que todos estamos viendo en los medios de comunicación en el transcurso de estos días”, explicó la autoridad edil.

La Paz/Fides

