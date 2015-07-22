Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 22 de julio de 2015 -- 16:44

Diálogo frustrado, violencia callejera

  • Un árbol del patio de la embajada de Alemania, próxima al Ministerio de Gobierno, resultó quemado durante los enfrentamientos. (ABI)
  • Mineros enfrentan a policías en inmediaciones del Ministerio de Gobierno. (ABI)
  • Un minero huye de los gases lanzados por la policía. (ABI)
  • Manifestantes pro COMCIPO entran al Viceministerio de Régimen Interior tras dinamitar la puerta. (ABI)
  • Manifestantes lanzan piedras al Viceministerio de Régimen Interior, donde estaban varios ministros y viceministros. (ABI)
  • comcipo-enfrentamiento-4
  • Vista general del diálogo Gobierno-COMCIPO, antes de la ruptura. (ABI)
  • mineritos

La violencia, con choques entre manifestantes y policías, siguió al fracaso del diálogo Gobierno-COMCIPO a primera hora de la tarde del miércoles en el centro de La Paz.

, ,
6 comments on “Diálogo frustrado, violencia callejera

  1. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
    as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  2. Appreciating the time and energy you put into your website and detailed
    information you present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that
    isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
    Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  4. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or advice.
    Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I desire to read more things about it!

    Responder

  6. Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
    Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He continually kept talking about this. I’ll send this information to him.
    Pretty sure he’ll have a very good read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>