La violencia, con choques entre manifestantes y policías, siguió al fracaso del diálogo Gobierno-COMCIPO a primera hora de la tarde del miércoles en el centro de La Paz.
6 comments on “Diálogo frustrado, violencia callejera”
La violencia, con choques entre manifestantes y policías, siguió al fracaso del diálogo Gobierno-COMCIPO a primera hora de la tarde del miércoles en el centro de La Paz.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your website and detailed
information you present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that
isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching
for burger offers
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or advice.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
Hi to every , for the reason that I am in fact eager of reading this website’s post to be
updated daily. It consists of good stuff.
Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I’ll send this information to him.
Pretty sure he’ll have a very good read. Thank you for sharing!