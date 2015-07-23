Cuatro movilizados potosinos son imputados y 47 liberados

El fiscal de Distrito de La Paz, Marcelo Rollano, informó en la tarde del jueves, que de los 51 aprehendidos el miércoles 22 de julio, por protagonizar disturbios en las puertas del Ministerio de Gobierno, 47 quedan en libertad, mientras que cuatro son imputados por atentados contra los bienes del Estado y otros delitos.
“Producto del trabajo de la comisión de fiscales se concluyó en emitir la imputación a cuatro personas y con el resto de los aprendidos se decidió remitir a la autoridad jurisdiccional para que determine su situación legal”, indicó el Fiscal de Distrito.
Sobre los cuatro imputados Rollano indicó que después de evaluar sus declaraciones se encontraron suficientes indicios de ser promotores de los hechos de violencia del pasado miércoles.
Después agregó que “la autoridad jurisdiccional determinará la situación de los 47 aprehendidos que no son imputados por el Ministerio Público y deberán quedar en libertad y como de los cuatro que están imputados”.
Rollano dijo que los aprehendidos están detenidos en las dependencias del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de donde deberán ser liberados una vez que el juez asignado determine su libertad.
Los 51 detenidos prestaron su declaración a la comisión del Ministerio Público en lnoche del miércoles y las primeras horas del jueves.
El Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO), pidió al Gobierno liberar a los aprehendidos el miércoles como condición previa a reiniciar el diálogo.
La Paz/Fides
