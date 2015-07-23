Iglesia Católica abre parroquias a piquetes de huelga

En medio del paro indefinido que asume Potosí desde hace 18 días la Iglesia Católica determinó abrir las puertas de sus parroquias para que se instalen piquetes de huelga de hambre en apoyo a la medida de presión, mientras que un grupo de ciudadanos determinaron iniciar una campaña para un proceso revocatorio contra el alcalde Willam Cervantes del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).
El obispo de Potosí, Ricardo Centellas, dijo que las puertas de las parroquias están abiertas para aquellas personas que deseen ingresar en huelga de hambre en apoyo de la movilización del Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO).
Centellas indicó que la Iglesia “no debe estar aislada de las necesidades y pedidos del pueblo” y por eso los templos estarán a disposición de quienes deseen ingresar en la extrema medida de la huelga de hambre.
En la mañana del jueves un grupo de jóvenes de organizaciones que apoyan a COMCIPO determinaron abrir dos libros para recolección de firmas e iniciar el proceso revocatorio del Alcalde de la ciudad de Potosí, que fue electo el 29 de marzo pasado.
En una pancarta que colgaron en una de las mesas indicaban que Cervantes escogió servirá al MAS que antes que a su ciudad. En las primeras horas de comenzar la recolección de firmas superaron las dos mil adhesiones.
Guillermo López/ Gunar Llanos/Fides Potosí
wonderful issues altogether, you just won a brand new reader.
What would you suggest about your post that you made some days ago?
Any sure?
Superb post but I was wondering if you could write a litte
more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could
elaborate a little bit more. Bless you!
Great blog you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find good
quality writing like yours nowadays. I really appreciate people like
you! Take care!!
I am actually glad to read this blog posts which contains tons of useful facts, thanks
for providing such statistics.
I think that everything posted made a great deal of sense.
However, think on this, what if you were to create a killer post title?
I am not suggesting your content isn’t solid, but suppose you added a post title to possibly
get people’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Iglesia Católica abre parroquias a piquetes de huelga is kinda vanilla.
You might peek at Yahoo’s front page and note how they write post headlines
to get people interested. You might try adding a video
or a picture or two to grab people interested about what you’ve got to say.
In my opinion, it might bring your blog a little livelier.
Excellent post. I certainly appreciate this site. Continue
the good work!
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after going through many of
the posts I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly happy I
stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back frequently!
Hey! I understand this is kind of off-topic however I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established website like yours take a lot of
work? I’m completely new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal
everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips
for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished
to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog
posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss
feed and I hope you write again soon!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with useful info to work on. You’ve done a formidable
process and our entire neighborhood will be thankful to you.
Attractive component to content. I just stumbled upon your website
and in accession capital to claim that I get actually enjoyed account your
weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing in your feeds and even I achievement
you get entry to consistently quickly.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you
could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Everything is very open with a really clear explanation of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your website is very useful.
Thanks for sharing!
Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great content on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out
pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
Thanks
This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog
(well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you
had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Many thanks!