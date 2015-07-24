Fecha de publicación: Viernes 24 de julio de 2015 -- 17:02

El consumo de alcohol se incrementa en América Latina

chupeUna cultura de consumo de alcohol se ha instalado en Latinoamérica y amenaza con convertirse en un auténtico problema de salud pública en la región de acuerdo al primer informe elaborado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).

En  América Latina y el Caribe, las personas consumen una media de 8,4 litros de alcohol puro por año, lo que supone 2,2 litros más que el promedio mundial, según indica el  informe sobre alcohol especializado en la región.

Sólo en Europa se bebe más, algo motivado, sobre todo, por el gran consumo en los países del Este del continente.

Los países que más beben

Según los datos de la OMS, los países que más beben en la región son los siguientes:

  • Chile: es el que más, con un consumo anual per cápita de 9,6 litros de alcohol puro.
  • Argentina: 9,3 litros per cápita.
  • Venezuela: 8,9 litros de alcohol per cápita.

Después de los tres primeros, se encuentran los siguientes:

Paraguay (8,8 litros), Brasil (8,7), Perú (8,1), Panamá (8), Uruguay (7,6), Ecuador (7,2), México (7,2), República Dominicana (6,9), Colombia (6,2), Bolivia (5,9), Costa Rica (5,4), Cuba (5,2), Nicaragua (5), Honduras (4), Guatemala (3,8) y El Salvador (3,2).

Dentro de la industria, la cerveza es la bebida alcohólica más popular, al representar el 55% del total del alcohol consumido. Después licores (como vodka o whisky) con más de un 30% y casi un 12% el vino.

Los datos que deja el informe dan forma a su reflexión, dejando una radiografía “preocupante”, utilizando sus palabras.

300.000 muertes en un año

El consumo de alcohol contribuyó a la muerte de alrededor de 300.000 personas en 2012, según sus cifras. Y más de 80.000 no habrían fallecido si el efecto de las bebidas alcohólicas no hubiera estado presente en sus vidas.

Según la OMS, el consumo de alcohol contribuye con más de 200 enfermedades y lesiones, incluyendo la cirrosis hepática y algunos tipos de cáncer. También hace que las personas sean más susceptibles y menos adherentes al tratamiento de enfermedades infecciosas como el VIH y la tuberculosis, y es, además, el principal factor de riesgo de muerte en adolescentes.

Y en las Américas, además, la situación empeora año a año, a la luz de las cifras.

Los bebedores masculinos que se dejan llevar por consumos episódicos fuertes (cuatro o cinco bebidas en al menos una ocasión en 30 días) pasaron de ser apenas un 18% a casi el 30% entre 2005 y 2010.

Y en las mujeres el incremento no es menos preocupante: el porcentaje pasó de un 4,6% al 13%.

En la región, uno de cada cinco bebedores (22%) practica episodios de consumo alcohólico excesivo, un porcentaje superior al promedio global, situado en un 16%.

Un último dato ofrece también una pista sobre un problema de alcoholismo agudo en las América Latina y el Caribe: sólo un 10% de los bebedores ingiere, en promedio, más del 40% del total de alcohol consumido en la región.

En 2010, alrededor de 14.000 jóvenes de menos de 19 años murieron en la región por motivos atribuidos al alcohol.

 

