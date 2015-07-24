A la cárcel tres manifestantes detenidos el miércoles

La juez cautelar Lía Cardozo envió a la cárcel de San Pedro de La Paz, en detención preventiva, a tres de los manifestantes detenidos tras los disturbios delmiércoles en el marco del conflicto que enfrenta al Gobierno con el Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO).
La resolución, en línea con el requerimiento de los fiscales que tipificaron delitos de atentados contra bienes públicos y contra funcionarios, fue dictada al mediodía del viernes.
Los tres detenidos son Augusto Mendoza Mamani, Fabián Choque Uño y Juan Carlos Paco Veramendi, quienes alegaron inocencia.
Sobre un cuarto imputado, Jorge Copaico Conde, quien está internado en un hospital por heridas sufridas en los enfrentamientos, la juez se pronunciará esta tarde.
De todos los manifestantes aprehendidos, 47 fueron puestos en libertad, dijeron los fiscales.
La libertad de todos los detenidos es una exigencia de COMCIPO para reanudar el diálogo con el Gobierno sobre el pliego petitorio de proyectos de desarrollo regional.
