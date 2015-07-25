Fecha de publicación: Sábado 25 de julio de 2015 -- 13:15

20 días de paro y bloqueo en Potosí

  • Dos potosinas montan guardia en un bloqueo. (APG)
  • Vecinos potosinos pasan el sábado por un punto de bloqueo. (APG)
  • Bloqueo en una carretera de salida de Potosí. (ABI)
  • Mujeres potosinas marchan en apoyo a COMCIPO, durante la huelga de 27 días de julio. (APG)
  • Vecinos en vigilia en la madrugada del sábado en un cerro de las afueras de Potosí. (APG)
  • Vecinos Potosinos congregados en la madrugada del sábado por rumores falsos de un ataque campesino. (El Potosí)

La ciudad de Potosí cumplió el sábado 20 días de paro y bloqueo, convocados por el comité cívico COMCIPO en demanda de atención gubernamental.

