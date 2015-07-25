COMCIPO y Gobierno acuerdan reinstalar diálogo

Una delegación del Comité Cívico de Potosí (COMCIPO) y el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana acordaron reinstalar en la tarde este sábado, a las 14:00 horas y “por tiempo y materia”, el diálogo para resolver el pliego petitorio de ese departamento, en conflicto desde hace 20 días.
El acuerdo fue iniciado al terminar un encuentro de aproximadamente dos horas en instalaciones del Ministerio de Gobierno, donde ambas partes volvieron a plantear sus condiciones para volver al diálogo que fue abierto el miércoles y duró apenas unos minutos, hasta derivar en disturbios callejeros.
Sobre la situación de los detenidos, cuya liberación era exigida como condición para dialogar, el líder potosinista Jhonny Llalli dijo que el Gobierno interpondrá sus “buenos oficios” ante las autoridades judiciales, que enviaron a detención preventiva a los tres mineros y un periodista.
“La juez los ha enviado a la cárcel de manera ilegal, sin ninguna justificación”, afirmó Llalli.
Agregó que los potosinos también exigían que al final de la negociación el presidente Evo Morales esté presente y firme el eventual acuerdo.
El primer consenso del encuentro fue que una vez reanudado el diálogo éste debería prolongarse de manera indefinida, “por tiempo y materia”, hasta resolver todos los puntos del pliego, que se refiere principalmente4 a compromisos no cumplidos por el Gobierno, contenidos en una acuerdo que puso fin hace cinco años a otra huelga potosina.
El acuerdo de diálogo fue logrado mientras en la ciudad de Potosí, que soporta escasez de alimentos, combustibles y medicamentos, persistía la tensión tras una madrugada en la que circularon rumores falsos de un supuesto ataque de campesinos pro gubernamentales. En esa ciudad, el paro y el bloqueo estaban ya en su vigésimo día.
Entretanto, los potosinos movilizados en La Paz mantenían por tercer día consecutivo una pausa en sus manifestaciones callejeras.
LA PAZ / Fides
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same
comment. Is there any way you can remove people from
that service? Many thanks!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found
this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you
aided me.
What i do not realize is actually how you are not actually a lot more neatly-favored than you might be
now. You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus considerably on the subject of this topic, made me
in my opinion imagine it from numerous numerous angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it’s something to do with Girl gaga!
Your own stuffs outstanding. All the time deal with
it up!
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this webpage on regular basis to get updated from hottest
gossip.
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet people, its really really
fastidious piece of writing on building up new weblog.
bookmarked!!, I really like your web site!
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this
onto a colleague who has been doing a little homework on this.
And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss this matter
here on your blog.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
I’m hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts from you later
on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my very
own website now 😉
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I am really loving the theme/design of your site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A number of my blog audience have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great
in Chrome. Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I
hope you write again soon!
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should
also visit this weblog on regular basis to obtain updated from
newest news.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult
to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
I must say you’ve done a fantastic job with this.
Also, the blog loads super quick for me on Opera.
Exceptional Blog!
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up
losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any
solutions to protect against hackers?
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, as well as the content!
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the highest quality sites on the
net. I am going to recommend this blog!
If some one desires expert view regarding blogging
then i suggest him/her to go to see this weblog, Keep up the nice work.
I think what you published made a lot of sense. However, think about
this, suppose you were to create a awesome headline?
I ain’t suggesting your content isn’t solid., however suppose you added something that makes people
want more? I mean RadioFides.com | COMCIPO y Gobierno acuerdan reinstalar
diálogo is kinda vanilla. You should peek at Yahoo’s home page and see how
they create article titles to get people interested.
You might add a video or a picture or two to
get people excited about what you’ve got to say.
In my opinion, it could make your website a little livelier.
Wow, this article is pleasant, my sister is analyzing such things, so
I am going to inform her.
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read
stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this page.
There’s definately a lot to find out about this topic. I really like all of the points you’ve made.
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on web as compared to textbooks,
as I found this post at this site.
If some one needs to be updated with newest technologies after that he must be
visit this web site and be up to date every day.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He used to be entirely right.
This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how so much
time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or
copyright infringement? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a
lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d
definitely appreciate it.
bookmarked!!, I like your site!
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice
from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to
begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you
wonderful issues altogether, you just won a new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your submit that you
just made a few days in the past? Any sure?
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this amazing site needs a lot more attention. I’ll
probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the information!
I get pleasure from, lead to I found just what I was having a look for.
You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I loved this article.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand a lot approximately this,
like you wrote the e book in it or something. I feel that you simply can do with a few percent to
pressure the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
that is magnificent blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this website’s posts everyday along with a cup
of coffee.
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I loved this article.
It was funny. Keep on posting!