Fecha de publicación: Sábado 25 de julio de 2015 -- 11:50

COMCIPO y Gobierno acuerdan reinstalar diálogo

Dirigentes de COMCIPO (izquierda), reunidos el sábado con el ministro Juan Ramón Quintana. (Fides/JCB)

Dirigentes de COMCIPO (izquierda), reunidos el sábado con el ministro Juan Ramón Quintana. (Fides/JCB)

 

Una delegación del Comité Cívico de Potosí (COMCIPO) y el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana acordaron reinstalar en la tarde este sábado, a las 14:00 horas y “por tiempo y materia”, el diálogo para resolver el pliego petitorio de ese departamento, en conflicto desde hace 20 días.

El acuerdo fue iniciado al terminar un encuentro de aproximadamente dos horas en instalaciones del Ministerio de Gobierno, donde ambas partes volvieron a plantear sus condiciones para volver al diálogo que fue abierto el miércoles y duró apenas unos minutos, hasta derivar en disturbios callejeros.

Sobre la situación de los detenidos, cuya liberación era exigida como condición para dialogar, el líder potosinista Jhonny Llalli dijo que el Gobierno interpondrá sus “buenos oficios” ante las autoridades judiciales, que enviaron a detención preventiva a los tres mineros y un periodista.

“La juez los ha enviado a la cárcel de manera ilegal, sin ninguna justificación”, afirmó Llalli.

Agregó que los potosinos también exigían que al final de la negociación el presidente Evo Morales esté presente y firme el eventual acuerdo.

El primer consenso del encuentro fue que una vez reanudado el diálogo éste debería prolongarse de manera indefinida, “por tiempo y materia”, hasta resolver todos los puntos del pliego, que se refiere principalmente4 a compromisos no cumplidos por el Gobierno, contenidos en una acuerdo que puso fin hace cinco años a otra huelga potosina.

El acuerdo de diálogo fue logrado mientras en la ciudad de Potosí, que soporta escasez de alimentos, combustibles y medicamentos, persistía la tensión tras una madrugada en la que circularon rumores falsos de un supuesto ataque de campesinos pro gubernamentales. En esa ciudad, el paro y el bloqueo estaban ya en su vigésimo día.

Entretanto, los potosinos movilizados en La Paz mantenían por tercer día consecutivo una pausa en sus manifestaciones callejeras.

LA PAZ / Fides

