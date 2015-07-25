Fecha de publicación: Sábado 25 de julio de 2015 -- 10:40

Juez determina detención de Justiniano y Zambrano

Audiencia de Jorge Justiniano y José Pedro Zambrano en Sucre. APG

El juez Quinto en lo Penal de Sucre, Carlos Valdivieso, de Sucre determinó enviar a detención preventiva a Jorge Justiniano, presidente de la Asociación Nacional de Fútbol (ANF) y el secretario general de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) José Pedro Zambrano. El argumento de la autoridad para enviarlos a prisión es que existe peligro de fuga.

Los dos dirigentes  son acusados por los delitos de organización criminal, legitimación de ganancias ilícitas, uso indebido de influencias, beneficios en razón del cargo, delitos tributarios y estafa con la agravante de víctimas múltiples.

El juez reiteró que de acuerdo a procedimiento los imputados tienen 72 horas para presentar la apelación sobre su resolución de prisión preventiva.

Zambrano cumplirá su detención en el penal beniano de Mocoví y Justiniano en el de Villa Busch ubicado Cobija, según informó el juez Valdivieso.

Los dos sindicados se presentaron de manera voluntaria ante la comisión de Fiscales, que investiga el presunto caso de estafa masiva en el que también están involucrados el presidente de la FBF, Carlos Chávez que está detenido en el Penal de Palmasola (Santa Cruz)  y el secretario General, Alberto “Tico” Lozada, que goza de medidas sustitutivas.

Edwin Urizar/Loyola-Fides

,
