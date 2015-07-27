Diálogo Gobierno-COMCIPO avanza entre tropezones

El diálogo entre el Gobierno y el Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO) se reanudó pasadas las 17:00 horas de este lunes, luego de tropezar dos veces con las dos exigencias cívicas que las autoridades dijeron que no estaban en condiciones de atender plenamente: la libertad de los cuatro detenidos en los disturbios de la semana pasada y la transmisión por Bolivia Tv.
En el día 22 de huelga, bloqueo y marchas potosinistas, el primer encuentro del lunes duró apenas 15 minutos, en la mañana, hasta que se declaró un cuarto intermedio hasta la tarde, en espera de que un juez deje sin efecto la orden de detención de los tres cooperativistas mineros y el periodista detenidos.
Minutos después de las 17:00, el segundo encuentro comenzó con ambas partes chocando sobre las dos condiciones de COMCIPO, antes de que autoridades y dirigentes lograran serenarse y se pusieran a discutir sobre la mejor forma de avanzar en el tratamiento del pliego petitorio de 26 proyectos de desarrollo de la organización potosinista.
Aeropuerto internacional, fábrica de cemento y hospital de tercer nivel destacan entre las demandas potosinas, que el Gobierno se comprometió a atender hace cinco años, mediante un acuerdo que puso fin a una huelga de 19 días.
“La libertad de los cuatro detenidos es irrenunciable”, dijo el líder de COMCIPO, Jhonny Llally.
“Ya está de buen tamaño y los ministros también tienen que hacer otras cosas; todo tiene un límite”, protestó en respuesta el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.
Los representantes potosinos habían condicionado también la reanudación del diálogo a que la cadena estatal Bolivia Tv transmita en directo las negociaciones, lo cual no ocurrió en la mañana porque dicho canal transmitió un acto de aniversario de la fuerza antidroga con asistencia del presidente Evo Morales.
En las conversaciones del fin de semana, se acordó que sobre la demanda de construcción del Complejo Hidroeléctrico Río Yura se formará un equipo técnico interinstitucional para verificar la existencia de un proyecto a diseño final y realizar una valoración técnica.
Respecto a la planta hidroeléctrica Supay Chaca se convino realizar mayores estudios en la zona para establecer su viabilidad. El jueves 30 habrá una evaluación a las 09.00 en la sede de COMCIPO.
Ambas partes coincidieron en que el proyecto de energía geotérmica en la Laguna Colorada está en ejecución.
Las autoridades y los dirigentes avanzaron también en el debate sobre las demandas de salud referidas a la inversión gubernamental en la construcción de hospitales, la dotación de ítems, la capacitación de recursos humanos, entre otros aspectos, además de puntos referidos a educación.
LA PAZ / Fides-Gladys Mita
