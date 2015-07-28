Platini presentará su postulación a la FIFA

El presidente de la UEFA (Unión de Federaciones de Fútbol Europeas), Michel Platini, anunciará oficialmente esta semana su candidatura para hacerse con las riendas de la FIFA (Federación Internacional de Fútbol Asociado), según informó hoy el diario deportivo galo “L’Équipe”.
Tras muchas consultas, el presidente de la UEFA se decidió lanzarse a suceder a Stepp Blatter, de 79 años, que se retira tras cuatro décadas en el seno de esa instancia internacional y diecisiete años a los mandos”, publicó esa cabecera.
El diario asegura que Platini, de 60 años, se ve “legitimado para llevar a cabo la necesaria renovación de un institución minada por los escándalos” presentando su candidatura en el congreso extraordinario que celebrará la FIFA el próximo 26 de febrero.
Pero también, añade, quiere “entrar en la historia” del fútbol dirigiendo el fútbol global, tras haber conocido el éxito en todos sus estamentos: como internacional de Francia y tres trofeos del Balón de Oro, como seleccionador nacional (1988), como copresidente del comité organizador del Mundial de Francia de 1998 y como presidente de la UEFA.
Como posibles rivales, el que más inquieta a Platini es el coreano Chung Mong Joon, vicepresidente de la FIFA y uno de los herederos del grupo automovilístico Hyundai.
Menos preocupaciones le generan al antiguo “10” de los “bleus” el kuwaití Ahmad al-Fahd o el liberiano Musa Bility, que ha anunciado que se presentará como candidato, agrega “L’Équipe”.
También han flirteado con la posibilidad de lanzarse a la carrera por el control de la FIFA exjugadores como el argentino Diego Armando Maradona, el brasileño Zico, el portugués Luis Figo o el francés David Gionla, así como el presidente de la Federación holandesa, Michael Van Praag.
Agencias/París
Admiring the persistence you put into your blog
and in depth information you offer. It’s good to come across a blog every
once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information.
Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad
for me. I am looking forward for your next
post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
This is a topic which is close to my heart…
Many thanks! Exactly where are your contact details though?
I know this website gives quality depending articles and additional stuff, is there any other site which gives such stuff in quality?
Howdy I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos
for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all
at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent job.
Excellent, what a blog it is! This blog provides
useful data to us, keep it up.
I read this paragraph fully on the topic of the difference of latest and earlier
technologies, it’s amazing article.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content
seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility
but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though!
Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks
Wonderful article! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively helpful and it
has aided me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & help other customers like its aided me.
Great job.
Incredible quest there. What occurred after?
Thanks!
My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog.
He used to be totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t believe just how a lot time
I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Hola! I’ve been reading your web site for a while now and finally got the
courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from New Caney Texas!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which helped me.
Thank you!
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure
whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Hello I am so glad I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Bing
for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a incredible post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love
the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over
it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please
do keep up the awesome job.
you are truly a excellent webmaster. The website loading velocity
is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any
distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece.
you have done a fantastic process on this topic!