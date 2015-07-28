Fecha de publicación: Martes 28 de julio de 2015 -- 11:14

Platini presentará su postulación a la FIFA

El presidente de la UEFA, Michel Platini. FIFA

El presidente de la UEFA, Michel Platini. FIFA

El presidente de la UEFA (Unión de Federaciones de Fútbol Europeas), Michel Platini, anunciará oficialmente esta semana su candidatura para hacerse con las riendas de la FIFA (Federación Internacional de Fútbol Asociado), según informó hoy el diario deportivo galo “L’Équipe”.

Tras muchas consultas, el presidente de la UEFA se decidió lanzarse a suceder a Stepp Blatter, de 79 años, que se retira tras cuatro décadas en el seno de esa instancia internacional y diecisiete años a los mandos”, publicó esa cabecera.

El diario asegura que Platini, de 60 años, se ve “legitimado para llevar a cabo la necesaria renovación de un institución minada por los escándalos” presentando su candidatura en el congreso extraordinario que celebrará la FIFA el próximo 26 de febrero.

Pero también, añade, quiere “entrar en la historia” del fútbol dirigiendo el fútbol global, tras haber conocido el éxito en todos sus estamentos: como internacional de Francia y tres trofeos del Balón de Oro, como seleccionador nacional (1988), como copresidente del comité organizador del Mundial de Francia de 1998 y como presidente de la UEFA.

Como posibles rivales, el que más inquieta a Platini es el coreano Chung Mong Joon, vicepresidente de la FIFA y uno de los herederos del grupo automovilístico Hyundai.

Menos preocupaciones le generan al antiguo “10” de los “bleus” el kuwaití Ahmad al-Fahd o el liberiano Musa Bility, que ha anunciado que se presentará como candidato, agrega “L’Équipe”.

También han flirteado con la posibilidad de lanzarse a la carrera por el control de la FIFA exjugadores como el argentino Diego Armando Maradona, el brasileño Zico, el portugués Luis Figo o el francés David Gionla, así como el presidente de la Federación holandesa, Michael Van Praag.

Agencias/París

