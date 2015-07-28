Tres ex presidentes refuerzan demanda marítima

Tres ex presidentes se incorporaron este martes al equipo de promoción y defensa de la demanda marítima boliviana, en un paso que consolida la política de Estado en esa materia, anunció el presidente Evo Morales.
Los ex gobernantes Guido Vildoso, Jaime Paz Zamora y Jorge Quiroga se sumarán al equipo multidisciplinario en el que ya participan los ex presidentes Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé, agente de Bolivia ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, y Carlos Mesa, representante especial de Bolivia para la difusión de la demanda a nivel internacional.
Morales hizo el anuncio del reforzamiento del equipo nacional al cabo de una reunión de más de dos horas con los cinco ex presidentes en el Palacio de Gobierno.
“Ahora se incorporan en este trabajo tres ex presidentes más (…) oportunamente veremos las responsabilidades en este gran movimiento por Bolivia”, dijo el presidente.
“El mar es una política de Estado, volver con soberanía hacia el Pacífico nos une a todos los bolivianos”, agregó, destacando las observaciones y sugerencias que los ex gobernantes hicieron a la actual política, centrada en el juicio contra Chile en La Haya, en busca de diálogo sobre la salida boliviana al mar.
“Somos seres humanos, a veces nos equivocamos. Ha habido mucho debate entre nosotros. Muchas gracias señores presidentes, por su visita, y por el trabajo conjunto que hacemos”, reconoció Morales.
Paz Zamora, en nombre de los ex presidentes, destacó su incorporación al equipo marítimo.
“Por primera vez ocurre un hecho de esta naturaleza”, dijo. Confirmó que los ex presidentes hicieron sugerencias de “ajustes necesarios a lo bien obrado hasta este momento (…) dentro de La Haya, como en el campo internacional y la vida misma de los bolivianos, aquí dentro de nuestro país”.
“El país tendría que estar satisfecho, porque nos hemos visto bien representados. (…) Entre nosotros puede haber muchísimas diferencias, desde el punto de vista de visiones políticas ideológica, y con el propio Presidente del Estado, pero qué interesante saber que todo queda atrás a la hora de que hay un interés nacional, hay una política nacional”, agregó.
El juicio en La Haya está actualmente en una fase de definición preliminar en la que el tribunal debe definir si es competente o no para tramitar el fondo de la demanda, en respuesta a un recurso de Chile que cuestiona la competencia del organismo internacional.
El canciller David Choquehuanca dijo que en el encuentro se evaluó el apoyo internacional a la causa boliviana, en especial el resultado de las gestiones de Mesa y del mismo presidente Morales.
Apolinar Paco
LA PAZ/Fides
Hey there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say,
I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any tips for beginner blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Fine way of telling, and good piece of writing to take
facts on the topic of my presentation subject matter, which i am going to deliver in academy.
Amazing blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any tips? Kudos!
Usually I don’t learn post on blogs, but I wish to say
that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so!
Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite
nice post.
Peculiar article, exactly what I was looking for.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful info specifically the last part I care for such information much.
I was seeking this particular information for a very long
time. Thank you and best of luck.
I’m very happy to uncover this page. I want to to
thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!!
I definitely really liked every little bit of it and
I have you book marked to look at new things on your blog.
Howdy, I believe your web site may be having browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that,
wonderful blog!
I know this website offers quality depending articles and other information, is there any other web site
which gives these stuff in quality?
My spouse and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show
up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great blog!
Hello, its nice paragraph regarding media print, we all know media is a fantastic source of data.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed
browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and
I hope you write again very soon!
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s posts daily along with a cup of coffee.
I got this website from my buddy who informed me concerning this
site and now this time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative posts
at this place.
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also
pay a quick visit this web site on regular basis to get updated from hottest information.
hi!,I really like your writing so a lot! proportion we be in contact
more about your post on AOL? I need an expert in this house to solve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to see you.
Hi there very cool blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?
I am satisfied to find a lot of useful info right here in the submit, we
want develop more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with
us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information.
I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Great blog and brilliant design.
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time selecting
between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your
website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire
out a designer to create your theme? Great work!
I was recommended this website through my cousin. I’m not sure whether this put up is written via him as no one
else understand such specified about my trouble.
You’re incredible! Thank you!