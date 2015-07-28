Vladimir Putin: “Blatter merece el Premio Nobel”

El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, ha asegurado que personas como Joseph Blatter, antiguo jefe de la FIFA, merecen un «reconocimiento especial» e incluso ha planteado la concesión de un premio Nobel, aparentemente el de la Paz.
«Creo que personas como Blatter, que lideran grandes federaciones deportivas internacionales, o los Juegos Olímpicos, se merecen un reconocimiento especial. Si hay alguien que se merezca el premio Nobel, es esta gente», ha asegurado Putin en una entrevista con la cadena suiza RTS.
Putin no ha ocultado su afinidad hacia Blatter ni sus críticas a Estados Unidos por promover las investigaciones de corrupción sobre la FIFA. El mandatario ruso considera estas pesquisas una medida de presión tras los repartos de sedes para los próximos mundiales, entre los que figura el de Rusia en 2018.
MOSCÚ / RT
