Chile rechaza propuesta del presidente Morales

El ministro Secretario General de Gobierno de Chile, Marcelo Díaz, rechazó este miércoles la propuesta del Presidente, Evo Morales, quien hizo un llamado a restablecer relaciones diplomáticas con Chile a través de un diálogo conducido por el Papa Francisco que implique una entrega de soberanía marítima para su país.
Tras conocer las declaraciones del Mandatario boliviano, el vocero presidencial chileno respondió que “yo creo que el Presidente Morales, y ya lo ha dicho el canciller, evade el tema de fondo y es que el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas debe ser sin condiciones”.
“Esa voluntad la ha expresado de manera permanente Chile, no ahora, sino que sucesivamente a lo largo de muchos gobiernos. Lo que nosotros hacemos es decir ahí está nuestra oferta: restablecer relaciones diplomáticas aquí, ahora y sin condiciones”, agregó.
Según Díaz, “eso ha sido siempre nuestro planteamiento y, por lo tanto, yo creo que esas son más bien medidas evasivas para no ir al fondo del planteamiento que ha hecho el Gobierno de Chile”.
En cuanto a la posibilidad de que intervenga el Papa Francisco, quien a juicio de Morales podría “garantizar” un acuerdo entre ambos países, el secretario de Estado indicó que “no hay nada que garantizar, las relaciones diplomáticas entre dos estados a nivel de embajadas es una decisión soberana de dos estados”.
“En consecuencia, yo creo que estas son simplemente maniobras distractivas”, concluy
La Tercera y Emol /Santiago de Chile
