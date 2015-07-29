COMCIPO regresa a Potosí sin acuerdos con el Gobierno

Entre gritos como “¡Potosí no se rinde!”, “¡Volveremos” y duras condenas al presidente Evo Morales y su Movimiento al Socialismo, COMCIPO envió a sus manifestantes de vuelta a Potosí en la noche del miércoles, sin haber logrado acuerdos definitivos con el Gobierno.
Los representantes potosinos tampoco consiguieron reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales, como pretendían en busca de garantías de cumplimiento de los acuerdos que finalmente quedaron sin confirmación.
El fin de las movilizaciones potosinistas en La Paz ocurrió al completarse el día 24 de protesta, pero el paro y bloqueos en la capital potosina continuarán por lo menos hasta el jueves, según anunciaron dirigentes de la protesta regional más prolongada en los nueve años de Gobierno de Morales.
Poco después de las 19:00 horas, los “movilizados” de Potosí desocuparon el coliseo de la UMSA en el que habían permanecido más de tres semanas y marcharon por el centro paceño hasta la terminal de buses, donde abordaron pasadas las 21:00 una veintena de vehículos rumbo a la Villa Imperial.
Muchos aplausos y algunos silbidos aislados despidieron a los manifestantes en la avenida central de La Paz, mientras el líder del Comité Cívico Potosinista, Jhonny Llalli, repetía palabras de agradecimiento a la solidaridad y hospitalidad de la población.
“Estamos decepcionados pero no derrotados. Retornamos con la cabeza en alto para continuar nuestra lucha”, dijo Llalli, conmovido como la mayoría de los manifestantes, que no ocultaron su decepción con Morales y su frustración por haber concluido la protesta en La Paz sin acuerdos sobre un pliego de 26 proyectos de desarrollo, de los cuales varios datan de por lo menos hace cinco años.
Entre esos proyectos destacaban un hospital de tercer nivel, un aeropuerto internacional y una fábrica de cemento.
El “repliegue” a Potosí fue decidido en la tarde del miércoles por un directorio ampliado de COMCIPO, en la capital potosina, y acatado de inmediato por los “movilizados” en La Paz.
Los potosinos movilizados en La Paz deben retornar “por dignidad” , dijo el secretario de movilizaciones de COMCIPO, Edgar Bohrt.
El diálogo Gobierno-COMCIPO se rompió el martes en la noche, cuando sólo faltaba que los acuerdos logrados en varias mesas de trabajo sean ratificados y firmados en una sesión plenaria.
Ambas partes se acusaron de la falta de acuerdos firmados, aunque los ministros los suscribieron unilateralmente, y el gobierno denunció que COMCIPO planearía derrocar al alcalde de la ciudad de Potosí y al gobernador de ese departamento, ambos del oficialismo.
El Gobierno reiteró que consideraba finalizada la negociación y anunció que enviará a Potosí las actas de acuerdo de las comisiones del diálogo para que las conozca la ciudadanía y las firmen los dirigentes cívicos.
Los acuerdos son válidos para el Gobierno, dijo el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, acusando a los cívicos potosinos de haber buscado el fracaso del diálogo con fines políticos.
DECEPCION
El dirigente Milton Navarro apuntó que COMCIPO consideraba que el Gobierno hizo fracasar el diálogo a último momento.
“No hemos firmado nada, no hay acuerdo legítimo”, aseguró el dirigente.
Entre los manifestantes que levantaron el alojamiento improvisado en el coliseo universitario, había tanto tristeza como enojo.
“Estamos decepcionados, no nos esperábamos esto. Vine creyendo que el presidente nos recibiría pero no ha sido así, esto es muy triste”, dijo una ama de casa que pidió anonimato.
Decenas de mujeres acompañaron las movilizaciones de tres semanas en La Paz. Muchas de ellas se encargaron de preparar la comida diaria para los aproximadamente 1.500 manifestantes, incluidos los aproximadamente 50 que llegaron a La Paz en una marcha desde Oruro.
En una de esas manifestaciones, el miércoles 22, resultaron detenidos tres mineros y un periodistas, quienes fueron puestos en libertad este miércoles.
LA PAZ/Fides-Gladys Mita
