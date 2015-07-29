Continúa bloqueo del botadero de K’ara K’ara

Comunarios de Pampa San Miguel y Arrumani al sur de la ciudad de Cochabamba cerraron el ingreso a botadero municipal de K’ara K’ara, e impiden desde el lunes que 450 toneladas de basura sean procesadas.
“Tenemos 450 toneladas de basuras en las puertas del relleno de K’ara K’ara en 63 carros basureros, además de vehículos con desechos especiales de centros médicos” indicó Gonzalo Aramayo, ejecutivo de la Empresa Municipal de Aseo (EMSA).
Los movilizados exigen que la gobernación y el municipio se comprometan a entregar la planimetría de la zona, la construcción de tres puentes en el río Tamborada y la entrega de una escuela.
“En las calles tenemos acopiada cerca de 900 toneladas de basura y desde el jueves dejaremos de acopiar la basura en los mercados más grandes de Cochabamba, por eso pedimos a los vecinos que tengan sus desechos en sus casas hasta que solucionemos el conflicto”, prosiguió Aramayo.
El secretario General de la Alcaldía de Cochabamba, Ricardo Pol, indicó que hay un convenio firmado con los comunarios en 2014 que da plazo hasta el 19 de septiembre para cumplir con los 37 puntos de su pliego además de otros requerimientos y demandas.
Pol reiteró que el gobierno municipal está dispuesto a hablar con ellos, cuando lo dispongan.
Edit Erquiziq/ Fides- Cochabamba
